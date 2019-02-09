Memento Pre-Sells Diao Yinan’s ‘The Wild Goose Lake,’ Unveils First-Look Still (EXCLUSIVE)

Diao Yinan’s “The Wild Goose Lake,” the Chinese director’s follow-up to Berlin Golden Bear-winner “Black Coal, Thin Ice,” has been pre-sold by Memento Films International in some major territories.

“Wild Goose Lake,” which is now in post production and is expected to world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, has been picked up for Italy (Movies Inspired), Japan (Broadmedia), Benelux (Imagine), former Yugoslavia (Megacom) and Greece (Seven).

The cast includes Liao Fan, who won Berlin’s Silver Bear for best actor his performance in “Black Coal, Thin Ice,” as well as Hu Ge (“1911”), Kwai Lun Mei (“Flying Swords of Dragon Gate”) and Wan Qian.

“The Wild Goose Lake” centers on the leader of a dangerous biker gang on the run who meets a woman willing to give everything to get her freedom back. Both in a dead end, they decide to play one last time and gamble their destiny at a train station in South China.

“The Wild Goose Lake” is produced by China’s Green Ray Films, in co-production with France’s Memento Films Production and Arte France Cinema. The movie will be released in France by Memento Films Distribution.