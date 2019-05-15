×
Marion Cotillard Joins Leos Carax’s Musical ‘Annette’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Actress Marion Cotillard poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Sink or Swim' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France2018 Sink or Swim Red Carpet, Cannes, France - 13 May 2018
CREDIT: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/REX/

Marion Cotillard has joined Adam Driver In the cast of “Annette,” Leos Carax’s English-language romantic musical, which will start shooting this summer.

Charles Gillibert’s CG Cinema, whose credits include Kristen Stewart-starrer “Personal Shopper,” is producing the film. Amazon will release it in the U.S.

Cotillard and Driver will star as star-crossed Hollywood lovers. “Annette” will bring together the rock band Sparks, which is composing original songs, and celebrated music producer Marius de Vries, who is known for his work on “La La Land,” “Moulin Rouge” and “Cats.”

CG Cinema is producing “Annette” with Paul-Dominique Vacharasinthu at Tribus P Films. Co-producers include the French-German channel Arte, with Kenzo Horikoshi from Japan’s Eurospace, Fabian Gasmia from Germany’s Detail Film, and Geneviève Lemal and Benoît Roland from Belgium’s Scope Picture & Wrong Men. Kinology will handle international sales on “Annette” in association with Logical Pictures. CAA Media Finance brokered the deal with Amazon for “Annette.”

Cotillard has just dropped out of “355,” Jessica Chastain’s female-powered spy thriller project, which was announced at last year’s Cannes. Driver’s latest film, “The Dead Don’t Die,” directed by Jim Jarmusch, opened the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.

CG Cinema’s current slate also includes Assayas’ “Wasp Network” (co-produced with RT Features), which just wrapped shooting in Cuba with Penelope Cruz and Edgar Ramirez.

More Film

  • 'Litigante' Review: A Convincing Portrait of

    Cannes Film Review: 'Litigante'

    Colombian writer-director Franco Lolli wrongfoots us a little with the title of his sophomore feature “Litigante”: Unsuspecting audiences may go in expecting a courtroom drama, not least given that its protagonist is an embattled public-sector lawyer. As it turns out, for fortyish single mother Silvia — played with utterly credible, bone-deep weariness by the superb [...]

  • Digital Distribution Company Motion Launches in

    Digital Distribution Company Motion Launches in Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

    Movie technology company Motion is launching Thursday in Cannes that seeks to connect movie producers and sales agents directly with their audience through a cutting-edge digital distribution model. Motion, which brings together executives from Cinemarket, White Rabbit and LeapDAO, is in Cannes to demonstrate to industry players how it can combine an Ethereum blockchain-enabled method [...]

  • President Laís Bodanzky Pips Sao Paulo

    President Laís Bodanzky Reflects on First Three Years of São Paulo Film Commission

    Since its launch in May 2016, the São Paulo Film Commission (Spcine) has assisted on over 2,700 productions: Features, shorts, TV and TV commercials. Those numbers put the metropolis alongside Mexico City as one of Latin America’s most utilized shooting destinations. It currently hosts more than 1,000 productions per year. In industry terms the city [...]

  • Steven Paul Buys Atlas Comics, Sets

    Steven Paul Buys Atlas Comics Library, Sets Paramount Production Deal

    Steven Paul’s SP Media Group is acquiring a majority stake in the Atlas Comics library and has signed a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures to develop, finance, produce and distribute superhero and other films based on the comic books. SP Media has also signed up screenwriter Akiva Goldsman (“Batman Forever”) and his Weed Road Pictures [...]

  • Noomi Rapace to Play Mossad Agent

    Noomi Rapace to Play Mossad Agent in Vicky Jewson's Action Drama 'Sylvia' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Noomi Rapace will star as Mossad’s most famous female agent in “Sylvia,” an action movie from Vicky Jewson, who developed the project with WestEnd Films under the company’s female-skewed WeLove banner. London-based WestEnd will handle sales and will be talking to buyers at Cannes. The project reunites “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” star Rapace, [...]

  • Filmmaker Kantemir Balagov Talks About His

    Filmmaker Kantemir Balagov Talks About His Cannes Un Certain Regard Drama 'Beanpole'

    Kantemir Balagov comes from Kabardino-Balkaria, a region in the Russian Caucasus that is very poor and has a high level of youth unemployment. Balagov studied under Russian director Alexander Sokurov for three years, and made his debut feature with “Closeness,” which was in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard in 2017, and won the Fipresci prize. “Beanpole,” [...]

