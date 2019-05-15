Marion Cotillard Joins Leos Carax’s Musical ‘Annette’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Marion Cotillard has joined Adam Driver In the cast of “Annette,” Leos Carax’s English-language romantic musical, which will start shooting this summer.

Charles Gillibert’s CG Cinema, whose credits include Kristen Stewart-starrer “Personal Shopper,” is producing the film. Amazon will release it in the U.S.

Cotillard and Driver will star as star-crossed Hollywood lovers. “Annette” will bring together the rock band Sparks, which is composing original songs, and celebrated music producer Marius de Vries, who is known for his work on “La La Land,” “Moulin Rouge” and “Cats.”

CG Cinema is producing “Annette” with Paul-Dominique Vacharasinthu at Tribus P Films. Co-producers include the French-German channel Arte, with Kenzo Horikoshi from Japan’s Eurospace, Fabian Gasmia from Germany’s Detail Film, and Geneviève Lemal and Benoît Roland from Belgium’s Scope Picture & Wrong Men. Kinology will handle international sales on “Annette” in association with Logical Pictures. CAA Media Finance brokered the deal with Amazon for “Annette.”

Cotillard has just dropped out of “355,” Jessica Chastain’s female-powered spy thriller project, which was announced at last year’s Cannes. Driver’s latest film, “The Dead Don’t Die,” directed by Jim Jarmusch, opened the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.

CG Cinema’s current slate also includes Assayas’ “Wasp Network” (co-produced with RT Features), which just wrapped shooting in Cuba with Penelope Cruz and Edgar Ramirez.