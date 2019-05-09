×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Marion Cotillard Steps Behind Camera to Produce ‘Bigger Than Us’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Marion Cotillard, Melati-Wijsen
CREDIT: Indie Sales

Oscar-winning French actress Marion Cotillard is set to produce Flore Vasseur’s documentary “Bigger Than Us” with Paris-based Indie Sales on board to represent the title in international markets.

“Bigger Than Us” follows an 18 year-old Indonesian teenage girl, Melati Wijsen (pictured with Cotillard), who has been lobbying her local government to ban the sale and distribution of plastic bags in her island, Bali, for the last six years. From the UN to COP, Melati is becoming the leading figure of a new power, under the radar, of youth empowerment.

Now shooting, the documentary portrays Melati as she embarks on a journey to meet other young leaders young activist based around the world.

“For more than 20 years, I’ve been involved in environmental and social causes, fighting to raise awareness for a more equitable world,” said Cotillard. “Becoming a mum, I felt instantly that my kid had so much to teach me. A new generation is choosing life and dignity. And they’re showing us the way,” said the actress-turned-producer.

Related

Cotillard and Ludovic Dardenay are producing “Bigger Than Us” through their production banner for All You Need, along with the director’s Big Mother Productions, together with well-established producer Denis Carot at Elzévir Films whose credits include Yann Arthus-Bertrand’s critically acclaimed documentary “Home.”

Indie Sales previously teamed with Carot on “Marie’s Story,” Jean-Pierre Améris’s Locarno prize-winning drama. Nicolas Eschbach, Indie Sales’ co-founder said the company looked forward to team-up again with the French producer following the success of “Marie’s Story.”

“In the vein of ‘Tomorrow’, the film raises questions that are essential to the future of humanity and which are not yet at all discussed in our societies. We have a common responsibility towards the next generation that the film emphasizes,” said Eschbach, who will kick off pre-sales on the documentary at Cannes.

“Bigger Than Us” just completed a successful crowdfunding campaign, raising more than $110,000. Along with “Home” and Cyril Dion and Mélanie Laurent’s “Tomorrow” which performed well at the box office in France and traveled globally, the aim with “Bigger Than Us” is to build a large campaign around the documentary to turn into an event, and deliver a lavishly-lensed film that will raise awareness among mainstream audiences.

“In every corner of the planet, young people are raising their voices and taking action on climate change, inequality, migration, agriculture, education, gun control and even corruption,” said Indie Sales in a release.

“Bigger Than Us” will be released in France by Mars Films during the first half of 2020. Mars previously released “Tomorrow.”

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Film

  • Marion Cotillard, Melati-Wijsen

    Marion Cotillard Steps Behind Camera to Produce 'Bigger Than Us' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Oscar-winning French actress Marion Cotillard is set to produce Flore Vasseur’s documentary “Bigger Than Us” with Paris-based Indie Sales on board to represent the title in international markets. “Bigger Than Us” follows an 18 year-old Indonesian teenage girl, Melati Wijsen (pictured with Cotillard), who has been lobbying her local government to ban the sale and [...]

  • Anne Hathaway on Walk of Fame

    Anne Hathaway on Her Walk of Fame Star, 'The Hustle' and the 'Gender Tax'

    In her lengthy career, Anne Hathaway has tackled stage and screen, playing everything from an actual princess to a Godzilla-like monster. She won so many awards for her performance in “Les Miserables” they had to invent new ones. And on May 9, she will add one more honor — a star on the Hollywood Walk [...]

  • General Magic

    Film Review: 'General Magic'

    The story of a failure that was, in fact, a triumph, “General Magic” recounts the short but brilliant life of an early 1990s technology company that saw the future too soon. Populated by some of the field’s brightest young minds, General Magic was driven by charismatic founder Marc Porat’s groundbreaking vision for a personal handheld [...]

  • Li Ruigang's CMC Issued Cinema-Chain Operation

    Li Ruigang's CMC Issued Cinema-Chain Operation License in China

    China Media Capital Group (CMC) has become the first company to obtain a cinema-chain operation license in China since authorities began reissuing them three years ago. CMC acquired Chinese cinema chain UME in 2017. In the wake of the National Film Bureau’s decision to issue the permit, UME will “cooperate with CMC… to strengthen the [...]

  • GODZILLA: KING OF MONSTERS

    China to Remake Classic Balkan Films as Part of Diplomatic Charm Offensive

    China’s Huahua Media has signed on to remake two classic war films from the Balkans as part of a push to improve diplomatic ties between the Middle Kingdom and countries taking part in its “Belt and Road” global infrastructure project, Chinese reports said. The news follows Huahua’s return to the spotlight as an investor on [...]

  • Poms

    Film Review: Diane Keaton in 'Poms'

    Cheerleading is a sport that commands attention. It whips the crowd into a controlled fervor, getting people off their feet and cheering with excitement. Unfortunately, director Zara Hayes’ “Poms” barely manages to do the same with its story about a group of retired women who reclaim their vitality and challenge societal norms by forming a cheerleading [...]

  • Photograph Courtesy of SF Studios

    SF Played Prime Role in Evolution of Scandinavian Cinema Over 100 Years

    SF’s logo is one every Scandinavian is familiar with. A film production company, distributor and the owner of a movie theater chain across the Nordic and Baltic countries until recently, it is a cultural landmark not only in its native Sweden, but also across the Nordic countries. Founded as Svensk Filmindustri in 1919, SF played [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad