Maisie Williams Movie ‘The Owners’ Rounds Out Cast

Sylvester McCoy and Ian Kenny are among several new cast members to have signed on for Maisie Wiliams-starrer “The Owners,” the 1990s-set thriller helmed by Julius Berg from a screenplay by him and Matthieu Gompel.

McCoy is best known for a stint as the Doctor in sci-fi series “Doctor Who.” He joins Williams and Kenny (“Solo: A Star Wars Story”), as well as Rita Tushingham (“A Taste of Honey”), Jake Curran (“Spotless”), Andrew Ellis (“This Is England”), and Stacha Hicks (“The Children Act”) in the film.

Shooting is currently underway on the film in an isolated Victorian mansion near London. The movie is based on a comic book from renowned artist Herrmann and written by Yves H.

The story follows childhood friends Nathan (Kenney) and Terry (Ellis), who are spurred on by sociopath Gaz (Curran) to rob Huggins (McCoy), an elderly local doctor and his wife (Tushingham). Williams plays Nathan’s girlfriend, Mary, who is against the plan, which goes wrong, leading to the tables being turned on the gang. A deadly game of cat and mouse ensues.

The film is produced by Alain de la Mata at U.K.-based Bluelight and Christopher Granier-Deferre, with Nate Bolotin and Maxime Cottray executive producing for XYZ Films. Co-producers are Brahim Chioua for Wild Bunch, Frederic Fiore and Eric Tavitian for Logical Pictures and Pape Boye for Versatile.

Versatile kicked off international pre-sales at the EFM and will have the film at the Marche du Film at Cannes. XYZ has North American sales.