×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Luxbox Sells Bruno Dumont’s ‘Joan of Arc’ in Major Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All
JEANNE
CREDIT: Luxbox

“Jeanne” (“Joan of Arc”), Bruno Dumont’s musical sequel to “Jeanette, the Childhood of Joan of Arc,” has been sold to multiple major territories by Paris-based Luxbox.

Written by Dumont and based on the writings of France’s Charles Péguy, “Joan of Arc” adapts the second and third parts of the stage play “The Mystery of the Charity of Joan of Arc.” These take Joan of Arc’s story through her victorious battles against the English, to court case and death, burnt at the stake.

In the 15th century, France and England both claimed the French throne as their own. Believing herself ordained by God, young Joan takes charge of the armies of the King of France. Eventually Joan is captured and the Church puts her on trial, charged with heresy, a crime punishable by death.

The companies and territories in which Luxbox has closed deals so far are Brooklyn-based indie distributors Kimstim in the U.S., New Wave in the U.K., Grand Film in Germany, Spain’s Pecker Audiovisual, Interior XIII in Mexico and Colombia, Outside the Box in Switzerland.

Luxbox has also closed with Contact for the Netherlands, Film Europe in Czech Republic, Spentzos in Greece and 2i Film D.O.O. in former-Yugoslavia.

Popular on Variety

According to Luxbox founders Hédi Zardi and Fiorella Moretti, further territories are in discussion.

“Jeanne” is produced by 3B Productions in association with Cinecap 2. It played in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard section where it received a special mention and is currently nominated for best feature at France’s Louis Delluc Awards. Young leading lady Lise Leplat Prudhomme has also been pre-selected as a rising French actress (“Révélation”) at the French Academy César Awards.

“’Joan of Arc’ is New Wave’s sixth film from Bruno Dumont. We are very pleased to continue our long association with one of France’s foremost directors,” said Robert Besson of New Wave.

“We are thrilled to be working with Luxbox again on Bruno Dumont’s follow up to ‘Jeannette.’ His attention to images, choreography and gestures of power is simply hypnotic. As with all Dumont’s work, the film gives audiences a unique artistic experience,” said KimStim’s co-president Mika Kimoto.

For their part, Zardi and Moretti stated: “It’s a pleasure to defend a daring cinema that is not afraid to surprise us and lead us to a stimulating aesthetic purity,”

They went on: “Since the Cannes Festival, the film has taken the time to convince passionate distributors who have seen in this proposal a real delight for the viewer. Bruno Dumont is a secure artistic value and an undisputed timeless author.”

More Film

  • JEANNE

    Luxbox Sells Bruno Dumont’s ‘Joan of Arc’ in Major Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Jeanne” (“Joan of Arc”), Bruno Dumont’s musical sequel to “Jeanette, the Childhood of Joan of Arc,” has been sold to multiple major territories by Paris-based Luxbox. Written by Dumont and based on the writings of France’s Charles Péguy, “Joan of Arc” adapts the second and third parts of the stage play “The Mystery of the [...]

  • Sky Plans Major New Studio at

    Sky Plans Major New Studio at Elstree in the U.K.

    Comcast’s Sky plans to open a 14-stage studio at Elstree in the U.K., outside London. The European pay-TV company has recently launched content unit Sky Studios and said its new studio complex, which needs planning permission, would lead to the creation of 2,000 new jobs. As well as Sky shows, the new studio space is [...]

  • Noah Baumbach, Adam Driver, and Laura

    'Marriage Story's' Big Night at Gotham Awards Could Mean More Oscar, Golden Globe Traction

    “Marriage Story” just took another giant step down the aisle to the Oscars. While the Gotham Awards aren’t always a precursor of what’s to come at the Academy Awards, Monday night’s “Marriage Story” sweep of four wins at the Independent Filmmakers Project’s annual awards gala should provide even more momentum for the Netflix title. “Marriage [...]

  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    Film News Roundup: 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Wins Capri Festival Award

    In today’s film news roundup, “Once Upon a Time in  Hollywood” receives an award, “Lost in Shangri-La” is becoming a movie and Andy Kindler lands a role. CAST AWARD “Once Upon a Time in  Hollywood” has been selected to receive the best ensemble cast award at the 24th edition of Capri Hollywood – The International [...]

  • Uncut Gems

    Adam Sandler's 'Uncut Gems' Re-Classified as Drama for Golden Globes

    Adam Sandler’s “Uncut Gems” has been re-classified as a drama for the upcoming Golden Globes. A rep for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association confirmed Monday that the organization had overturned the submission of “Uncut Gems” as a musical/comedy, and it will compete as a drama. Nominations will be announced Dec. 9. In 2016, “The Martian” [...]

  • Olivia Wilde attends the Independent Filmmaker

    Olivia Wilde Defends Her 'Richard Jewell' Character: 'Don't Reduce Her to This One Thing'

    “Richard Jewell” star Olivia Wilde has responded to controversy surrounding the depiction of her character, a real-life reporter who is now deceased, in Clint Eastwood’s historical drama. In the film, Wilde’s Kathy Scruggs offers to sleep with Jon Hamm’s Tom Shaw, an FBI agent, for information about the 1996 Summer Olympics bombing in Atlanta. “I [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad