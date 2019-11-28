×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Luc Besson Accused of Illegally Firing Assistant, Risks Suspended Prison Sentence

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Luc Besson
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

EuropaCorp founder Luc Besson, already beset by accusations of sexual misconduct, now faces a possible 10-month suspended prison sentence if he is found to have unlawfully fired his former assistant while she was on medical leave, Variety has confirmed.

On top of the 10-month prison sentence, the Paris prosecutor in charge of the case also recommended fines of €30,000 and €50,000 for Besson and EuropaCorp, respectively, during a hearing held Wednesday, according to the general secretary of the high court of Bobigny, near Paris. The court’s decision will be announced Jan. 8.

The assistant, who has not been named in the media, is a single mother in her 50s who worked for Besson for four years starting in 2015, until she was fired in January 2018, allegedly for “serious misconduct.” Prosecutors say she was unlawfully terminated while on a genuine medical leave.

The claimant had been on leave since the previous fall after having been examined by four doctors – including one ordered by EuropaCorp – who said she was not fit to work, Le Monde newspaper reported. One of the doctors questioned EuropaCorp’s management and said the claimant was “suffering.” The claimant, who remained on medical leave for 13 months after being fired by EuropaCorp, alleged that she was treated as a “slave” by Besson during the time she served as his assistant.

Besson, who did not attend the hearing, has also been accused of rape by actor Sand Van Roy who filed a civic complaint after the Paris prosecutor dismissed her criminal complaint. A French judge has now reopened an investigation into the allegations.

Popular on Variety

Financially struggling EuropaCorp is in the process of being taken over by New York- based Vine Alternative Investments.

More Film

  • Ben Affleck Batman

    DC Comics Comes Under Fire for Deleting Batman Poster That Sparked Chinese Backlash

    DC Comics has yanked a poster for a new Batman title from its social media accounts after the image drew criticism from Chinese commenters who said it appeared to support the ongoing pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. The artwork depicts Batman throwing a Molotov cocktail against a backdrop of hot-pink words spelling out the new [...]

  • 'In a Whisper' Review: Two Cuban

    IDFA Film Review: 'In a Whisper'

    It’s hard to explain the cycle of emotions prompted by permanently leaving one’s home country to someone who has never had to do it. Pangs of guilt, loyalty, resentment and yearning chase each other in turn, oblivious to the fact that your motherland is returning no feelings in kind. Eventually, enough time passes that you [...]

  • ‘Cats’ Casting Director Among the European

    ‘Cats’ Casting Director Among Jury Members for 2020 European Shooting Stars

    Lucy Bevan, casting director on “Cats” and “Cruella,” is among the jury members for the upcoming edition of European Film Promotion’s annual European Shooting Stars. It selects Europe’s best young acting talent, with the roster unveiled ahead of the Berlin Film Festival in February, where they will receive their awards. Bevan will be joined on [...]

  • Dipping bread in wine, known as

    The Best Films on Netflix Right Now

    Even with the streaming company’s sophisticated algorithms, it’s not always easy to decide what to watch on Netflix. The right mood is difficult to find and whether you’re feeling a sober classic like “Schindler’s List” or a heart-warming Disney-Pixar flick like “Coco,” there are options to fit every movie palate. Here are 20 films worth watching to [...]

  • Martin Armiger

    'Young Einstein’ Composer Martin Armiger Dead at 70

    Martin Armiger, a musician turned record producer, academic, and film and TV composer, based in Australia has died. He was 70. Born in the U.K. as John Martin Armiger, he relocated to Australia with his family as a teenager. He is known for Australian film classics Yahoo Serious’ “Young Einstein,” and the Alex Proyas-directed “Dark [...]

  • The-Bird-Kingdom

    Ventana Sur Offers a Window Into Latin American Market Trends

    The Cannes Festival and Film Market’s boldest international initiative outside France, as well as Latin America’s biggest movie mart-meet, Buenos Aires’ Ventana Sur runs Dec. 2-6. Co-organized by Argentina’s Incaa film-TV agency, it provides a telling window into Latin American market trends. Here are five takes for 2019: 1. Latin American Headwinds For most of [...]

  • The Body Remembers When the World

    Film Review: 'The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open'

    You can tell from the title. “The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open” stands out in a field of generic, cookie-cutter dramas, not simply in terms of representation — though the female-made, indigenous-focused thriller offers a field day for intersectionality theorists — but also in the unconventional way the story unfolds. Filmed in what [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad