×

Locarno: Charades Acquires Competition Contender ‘Maternal’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All
Maternal-Hogar-Sister-Paola-and-Nina-sleeping
CREDIT: Charades

Having seen large success with Cannes Critics’ Week and Annecy Cristal winner “I Lost My Body,” Paris-based Charades has confirmed its acquisition of international sales rights to “Maternal” (“Hogar”), written and directed by Italy’s Maura Delpero.

The awaited fiction feature debut of Delpero, a documentary filmmaker whose won a Donatello Award nomination for dock-feature “Nadja e Sveta,” “Maternal” will world premiere in main international competition at this year’s Locarno Festival, whose lineup was announced this Wednesday morning.

Memento Films Distribution, whose more recent releases include “Une Intime Conviction” and “Everybody Knows,” will handle “Maternal’s” distribution in France.

A second Charades sales title, already announced,“The Girl with a Bracelet,” will also world premiere at Locarno, this time in its  Piazza Grande strand, which highlights potential audience-friendly movies and crossover fare.

Related

Already scooping multiple awards at top development programs, such as the Arte International Prize, adjudicated by Arte France Cinema, at San Sebastian’s 2016 Co-Production Forum, “Maternal” begins with Sister Paola arriving from Italy to take her final vows at “Hogar,” a convent for single teen mothers in Buenos Aires.

She begins to experience a maternal instinct caring for Nina, a little girl, after her flighty mother Lu takes off to live with her boyfriend. Sister Paola cannot repress her joy at a sense of maternity, nor Lu her sexual longing. The center is only really a satisfactory home to a third young woman, Fatima, who, coming from a violent hime where she may well have been raped by her mother’s boyfriend, gives birth to her second child there.

A portrait of various forms of female desire, Delpero has said, “Maternal” questions both religious vocation and maternal instincts, the latter acquiring additional weight in Argentina where abortion remains illegal, apart from in exceptional cases.

CREDIT: Charades

“Maternal” is produced by by Nicolas Avruj and Diego Lerman’s Buenos Aires-based Campo Cine, producer of all Lerman’s movies (“Sheltered,” “A Kind of Family”), Italy’s Vivo Film, headed by Marta Donzelli, producer of “Nico 1988” and Abel Ferrara’s “Siberia,” and a second Italian partner, Alessandro Amatto’s Dispàrte. Rai Cinema, the movie investment arm of the Italian public broadcaster, co-produces.

Charades pre-bought “Maternal” when it was in post-production, said co-founder-partner Carole Baraton.

“We were all mesmerized by Maura’s subtle, authentic and genuine look at these women, her take on the issues of maternity and solidarity and how she managed to address the abortion-rights battle in Argentina without mentioning it,” said Charades’ Jean-Felix Dealberto, Charades sales co-ordinator and marketing head, noting that “Maternal” is Charades’ first Italian film.

Jean Labadie’s Le Pacte will distribute in France “A Girl with a Bracelet,” whose choice for the Piazza Grande setting seems highly appropriate. The second full feature by director-producer Stéphane Demoustier, who made his debut in 2014 with “40-Love,” which he followed up with a medium-feature, 2018’s “Cléo & Paul,” which bowed in Berlin Generation 14plus, winning a special mention –   “Girl,” like “40 Love,” melds a strong narrative thrust, high-profile stars, a prestige producer, and a reflection on contemporary parent-children relations, here most especially the generational gulf in sex and social media.

Described by Charades as a psychological mystery drama and coming of age story, “A Girl with a Bracelet” kicks off with 16-year-old Lise, played by newcomer Melissa Guers, being brought in for questioning over the murder of her best friend. She hardly reacts to the news.

Cut to two years later where she stands trial for the crime, begins to confess to a secret life whose sexual details she kept from her parents, while past actions – her death threats against her best friend after a sexting episode – suggest her guilt.

“I felt that they were talking about someone I didn’t know,” the father confesses at one moment, about the trial.

“40-Love” starred Olivier Gourmet, male lead in multiple Dardenne brothers films. In “A Girl with a Bracelet,” Roschdy Zem (“Chocolat,” “Days of Glory”) plays Lise’s protective father, Chiara Mastroianni (“Claire Darling,” “Making Plans for Lena”) her mother, who can’t bear a sense of helplessness at the judicial proceedings.

“The Girl with a Bracelet” is not only a gripping  procedural but, in a second layer, says a lot about coming of age, while becoming a stranger to your family and surroundings,’ said Baraton.

The film is produced by Jean des Fôrets’ Petit Film (“Raw”) and Belgium’s Frakas Productions (“Girl,” “Raw”).

CREDIT: MATTHIEU PONCHEL/Charades

Popular on Variety

  • Schitts Creek

    2019 Emmys Snubs and Surprises

  • Hannah Brown Bachelorette Jesus Loves Me

    'The Bachelorette' On Her 'I Had Sex And Jesus Still Loves Me' Line

  • Billy Eichner 'The Lion King' premiere

    'Lion King': Billy Eichner Thought Jon Favreau Hired Him to Play Timon for Disney on Ice

  • Chance The Rapper at The Lion

    Chance the Rapper Was a Nostalgia Consultant on 'The Lion King'

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

More Film

  • Maternal-Hogar-Sister-Paola-and-Nina-sleeping

    Locarno: Charades Acquires Competition Contender ‘Maternal’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Having seen large success with Cannes Critics’ Week and Annecy Cristal winner “I Lost My Body,” Paris-based Charades has confirmed its acquisition of international sales rights to “Maternal” (“Hogar”), written and directed by Italy’s Maura Delpero. The awaited fiction feature debut of Delpero, a documentary filmmaker whose won a Donatello Award nomination for dock-feature “Nadja [...]

  • BAFTA Backs BIFA’s Unconscious-Bias Training for

    BIFA’s Unconscious-Bias Training Rolls Out to BAFTA Voters, Wider Industry (EXCLUSIVE)

    The British Independent Film Awards is opening up its unconscious-bias training to BAFTA voters and, more widely, to anyone who judges the work of others in the film and TV business in the U.K. With the makeup of award-nominee and -winner lists under close scrutiny, BIFA introduced its unconscious-bias training last year. Its voters, jurors, [...]

  • Instinct

    Carice van Houten's 'Instinct' Picked Up By Films Boutique (EXCLUSIVE)

    Berlin-based international sales agent Films Boutique has picked up psychological thriller “Instinct,” starring Carice van Houten, who received an Emmy nomination Tuesday for “Game of Thrones,” and Marwan Kenzari, recently seen in Guy Ritchie’s “Aladdin.” “Instinct” has its world premiere on the Piazza Grande at the Locarno Film Festival next month. “Instinct,” the directorial debut [...]

  • If Only - Ginevra Elkann

    Locarno Announces Edgy Mix of Premieres, Joseph Gordon-Levitt Thriller '7500'

    Italian director Ginevra Elkann’s directorial debut, “If Only,” about kids with divorced parents, will open the 72nd Locarno Film Festival, its first edition under new artistic director Lili Hinstin, who has assembled an edgy mix of promising titles from young auteurs and more established names. “If Only” and the fest closer, iconic Japanese director Kiyoshi [...]

  • Jody Madden Replaces Craig Rodgerson as

    Jody Madden Replaces Craig Rodgerson as CEO of VFX Firm Foundry

    Jody Madden has been upped to CEO at U.K.-based VFX outfit Foundry. She steps up fromchief product officer and replaces Craig Rodgerson, who joined the company in late 2017. Foundry was bought by U.S. tech firm Roper Technologies earlier this year in a £410 million ($509 million) deal. The London-based business provides software and technology [...]

  • The Lion King

    ‘The Lion King’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Walt Disney Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “The Lion King.” Ads placed for the remake had an estimated media value of $5.64 million through Sunday for 1,290 national ad airings on [...]

  • Beyonce poses for photographers upon arrival

    Beyoncé Releases Music Video for 'Spirit,' Her 'Lion King' Soundtrack Contribution

    Beyoncé fans are stampeding across the web veldt to get a look at her just-released music video for “Spirit,” the original song she co-wrote and sang for the “Lion King” soundtrack. The track is also included on the companion album she executive-produced and will release Friday, “The Gift.” Clips from the computer-animated film are interspersed [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad