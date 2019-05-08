×
Lionsgate U.K. Boards James Marsh’s ‘Instrumental,’ Starring Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Lionsgate U.K. has acquired British rights to Oscar-winner James Marsh’s “Instrumental,” starring Andrew Garfield, Oscar nominee for “Hacksaw Ridge.” Lionsgate will also handle international sales, launching the project in Cannes.

The film is based on concert pianist James Rhodes’ memoir, which explores the legacy of the sexual abuse he suffered as a child, including a litany of mental health issues, and how music proved his salvation.

Marsh won an Oscar for documentary feature “Man on Wire,” and won a BAFTA with “The Theory of Everything.”

The pic is produced by Debra Hayward and Alison Owen’s Monumental Pictures. Hayward was an Oscar nominee with “Les Misérables,” while Owen was Oscar nominated for “Elizabeth.”

Lionsgate U.K. previously picked up the producers’ “How to Build a Girl,” starring Beanie Feldstein, and will release it later this year.

Zygi Kamasa, CEO of Lionsgate U.K., commented: “Debra and Alison have a reputation for producing quality British features, which equals our championing of British talent and dedication to producing and releasing British Films.”

