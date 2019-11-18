LevelK Boards International Sales to Lisa Aschan’s ‘Call Mom!’ (EXCLUSIVE)

LevelK has acquired international sales rights to Lisa Aschan’s new film “Call Mom!,” a sequel to the helmer’s critically acclaimed feature debut “She Monkeys” (pictured).

Produced by Anna-Maria Kantarius (“Amateurs”) at Garagefilm Intl., “Call Mom!” follows Niki, a 35 year-old who lives like she’s 25 and is forced to come to grips with all of her relationships and past choices in life

at the same time.

Aschan said “Call Mom!” could be thought of as a “stand-alone sequel” to “She Monkeys,” a coming of age film which won the best film award at Tribeca, received an Honourable Mention at Berlin and also took home the Guldbagge award for best film.

“The choice of genre was obvious to me: a movie about familial relationships has to be a comedy. I’m drawn to humour because I think it’s very much connected to pain… I’m drawn to people who use humour as a survival mechanism,” said Aschan.

Aschan said she traveled to Los Angeles and took a stand-up and improv workshop to work on the screenplay. “The experience of being on stage and feeling whether or not a joke worked was pivotal to how I approached the rest of the

writing process, working with the actors, and shooting,” said Aschan.

“Call Mom!” stars Sanna Sundqvist (“The Great Day on the Beach”), Nina Gunke (“Kingdom of Sweden”), Alexander Karim (“Zero Dark Thirty”) and Jonatan Rodriguez (“Ted – Show Me Love”). Garagefilm Intl.’s production credits includes Mikael Marcimain’s political thriller “Call Girl” which won the Critic’s Award at Toronto, Gabriela Pichler’s “Amateurs” and Fanni Metelius’s “The Heart.”

The film is supported by The Swedish Film Institute, SVT, Film i Väst, Nordisk film & TV Fund, TV2 Denmark and is being released locally by SF Studios on Nov. 22.