×

LevelK Boards Australian Thriller ‘Lone Wolf’ With Hugo Weaving (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Hugo WeavingBlack 47 - Photocall - 68th Berlin Film Festival, Germany - 16 Feb 2018British-Australian actor Hugo Weaving poses during a photocall for 'Black 47' at the 68th annual Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale), in Berlin, Germany, 16 February 2018. The Berlinale runs from 15 to 25 February.
CREDIT: PHILIPP GUELLAND/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

LevelK has acquired world sales rights to “Lone Wolf,” an Australian thriller starring Hugo Weaving (“The Matrix”) and Tilda Cobham-Hervey (“Hotel Mumbai”) in the run up to Cannes.

Written and directed by Jonathan Ogilvie, “Lone Wolf” is set in contemporary Melbourne and tells the story of Winnie, a young woman who runs a struggling political bookshop with her boyfriend Conrad and takes care of her disabled brother. But Winnie’s efforts to hold everything together get thwarted when Conrad becomes entangled in an act of terrorism. “Lone Wolf” is based on Joseph Conrad’s 1907 novel “The Secret Agent.”

Ogilvie’s previous films include “The Tender Hook,” an AFI award-winning film with Rose Byrne and Weaving; as well as “This Film is a Dog” and “The Despondent Divorcee” — both of which played in competition at the Cannes Film Festival.

“‘Lone Wolf’ is an incredibly timely story on two counts,” said Ogilvie. “Firstly, the source material, ‘The Secret Agent,’ Joseph Conrad’s novel concerning Anarchism and radicalism, has a relevance to the here-and-now that is uncanny. Secondly, the cinematic form of ‘Lone Wolf,’ predicated on the surveillance image, taps into our conflicted collective concerns regarding ubiquitous surveillance in our modern lives – loss of personal privacy vs. the security of someone watching over us,” said the filmmaker.

Related

The film is produced by Mat Govoni, Adam White and Lee Hubber for Future Pictures. It is financed by Screen Australia and Melbourne International Film Festival. Currently in pre-production, “Lone Wolf” will start shooting on June 10. Label Distribution will release the film in Australia in 2020.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Film

  • Valley of Shadows

    Best Friend Forever Boards Colombian Feature Debut 'Valley of Souls' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Best Friend Forever, the newly-launched sales company based in Brussels, has acquired Nicolas Rincón Gille’s feature debut “Valley of Souls.” Rincón Gille was previously a critically-acclaimed documentary trilogy whose third part, “Wounded Night,” won the special mention of the international jury at Cinéma de Réel and best film in the Colombian competition at FICCI Set [...]

  • Hugo WeavingBlack 47 - Photocall -

    LevelK Boards Australian Thriller 'Lone Wolf' With Hugo Weaving (EXCLUSIVE)

    LevelK has acquired world sales rights to “Lone Wolf,” an Australian thriller starring Hugo Weaving (“The Matrix”) and Tilda Cobham-Hervey (“Hotel Mumbai”) in the run up to Cannes. Written and directed by Jonathan Ogilvie, “Lone Wolf” is set in contemporary Melbourne and tells the story of Winnie, a young woman who runs a struggling political [...]

  • Roma BTS Netflix

    Alfonso Cuaron’s ‘Roma’ Sweeps 6th Premios Platino

    Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” made a sweep of the 6th Premios Platino on Sunday, May 12, trouncing its fellow nominees in direction, cinematography, screenplay, sound, and best Iberoamerican film. The annual Iberoamerican awards ceremony, held once again at the Teatro Gran Tlachco within the sprawling Ecotourist Xcaret Park in Mexico’s Riviera Maya coast, was beamed live [...]

  • Olympia Dukakis Documentary Will Screen at

    LAGFF’s 2019 Lineup Includes Olympia Dukakis Documentary

    The documentary “Olympia,” a revealing look at the life and career of Academy Award-winning actress Olympia Dukakis, will join the other films screening at the 13th annual Los Angeles Greek Film Festival, which will take place at UCLA and at Hollywood’s Egyptian Theatre on June 3-9. The event will kick off June 3 at the [...]

  • Muhammad Ali Documentary: Laila Ali Talks

    Boxing’s Finest Celebrate Muhammad Ali and HBO Documentary ‘What’s My Name?’

    The premiere of HBO’s upcoming documentary about the life of Muhammad Ali more closely resembled a boxing hall of fame induction than your typical Hollywood event, with some of the best fighters of all time coming together to pay tribute to their idol. Boxing legends Oscar De La Hoya, Sugar Ray Leonard, “Sugar” Shane Mosley, [...]

  • Box Office: 'Detective Pikachu' Beats 'Avengers:

    'Detective Pikachu' Narrowly Beats 'Avengers: Endgame' at International Box Office

    The reign of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes has fallen, at least at the international box office. While numbers could fluctuate after final tallies come in Monday, estimates on Sunday show Warner Bros. and Legendary’s “Detective Pikachu” earned $103 million from 62 foreign markets. Meanwhile, Disney and Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” pulled in $102 million from 55 overseas [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame

    Box Office: 'Avengers: Endgame' Stays No. 1, 'Detective Pikachu' Debuts With Solid $58 Million

    Disney and Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” remained victorious at the North American box office, collecting $65 million during its third weekend in theaters. “Avengers: Endgame” officially passed “Avengers: Infinity War” ($679 million) and “Black Panther” ($700 million) to become the third-highest grossing movie of all time at the domestic box office with $724 million in ticket [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad