LevelK Boards Australian Thriller ‘Lone Wolf’ With Hugo Weaving (EXCLUSIVE)

LevelK has acquired world sales rights to “Lone Wolf,” an Australian thriller starring Hugo Weaving (“The Matrix”) and Tilda Cobham-Hervey (“Hotel Mumbai”) in the run up to Cannes.

Written and directed by Jonathan Ogilvie, “Lone Wolf” is set in contemporary Melbourne and tells the story of Winnie, a young woman who runs a struggling political bookshop with her boyfriend Conrad and takes care of her disabled brother. But Winnie’s efforts to hold everything together get thwarted when Conrad becomes entangled in an act of terrorism. “Lone Wolf” is based on Joseph Conrad’s 1907 novel “The Secret Agent.”

Ogilvie’s previous films include “The Tender Hook,” an AFI award-winning film with Rose Byrne and Weaving; as well as “This Film is a Dog” and “The Despondent Divorcee” — both of which played in competition at the Cannes Film Festival.

“‘Lone Wolf’ is an incredibly timely story on two counts,” said Ogilvie. “Firstly, the source material, ‘The Secret Agent,’ Joseph Conrad’s novel concerning Anarchism and radicalism, has a relevance to the here-and-now that is uncanny. Secondly, the cinematic form of ‘Lone Wolf,’ predicated on the surveillance image, taps into our conflicted collective concerns regarding ubiquitous surveillance in our modern lives – loss of personal privacy vs. the security of someone watching over us,” said the filmmaker.

The film is produced by Mat Govoni, Adam White and Lee Hubber for Future Pictures. It is financed by Screen Australia and Melbourne International Film Festival. Currently in pre-production, “Lone Wolf” will start shooting on June 10. Label Distribution will release the film in Australia in 2020.