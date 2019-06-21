×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

LevelK Acquires Sales to New Zealand Drama ‘Bellbird’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bellbird
CREDIT: LevelK

Scandinavian sales outfit LevelK has acquired world sales rights to New Zealand comedy-drama “Bellbird,” the feature debut of Hamish Bennett.

Produced by Orlando Stewart for Stella Maris Productions and Catherine Fitzgerald for Blueskin Films, Bellbird tells the story of a dairy farmer struggling to cope with the sudden death of his beloved wife, and the gradual bond he builds with his gentle only son and the local community. The movie, written by Bennett, is set over four seasons in a modest Northland dairy farm.

“The characters of ‘Bellbird’ were inspired by my childhood neighbours in the small rural Northland community of Tauraroa…” said Bennett whose last short, “Rose & Beth,” won prizes in New Zealand.

“You don’t see many outward displays of affection or emotion, (but) the love, the loyalty, the reliance – it can all be found in the little moments, buried under the layers of cheeky banter and cow shit,” added the director.

“Bellbird” stars Marshall Napier (“The Light Between Oceans”), Cohen Holloway (“What We Do In The Shadows”), Annie Whittle (“The Worlds Fastest Indian”) and Rachel House (“Thor: Ragnarok”).

“Bellbird” was backed by the New Zealand Film Commission and Auckland post production house Images & Sound.

The movie screened in competition at Sydney Film Festival earlier this month and will be released in Australia and New Zealand by Transmission Films.

“Bellbird” is the latest in a string of films from Australia and New Zealand handled by LevelK. Recent English-language films represented by LevelK in international markets include the Australian pics “H is for Happiness,” the feature debut of theater director John Sheedy, and “Lone Wolf,” a thriller starring Hugo Weaving (“The Matrix”).

Popular on Variety

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

More Film

  • False Flag

    Haut et Court TV Forges Bridges With Israeli Creatives on TV Drama (EXCLUSIVE)

    Haut et Court TV, the successful Paris-based production company behind “The Young Pope” and the original “The Returned,” is tapping into Israel’s vibrant talent pool to partner on ambitious series, including “Possessions” and “Fertile Crescent” which are both currently shooting. “Fertile Crescent,” which just started lensing in Belgium with Melanie Thierry (“Memoir of War”), Félix [...]

  • Bellbird

    LevelK Acquires Sales to New Zealand Drama 'Bellbird' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Scandinavian sales outfit LevelK has acquired world sales rights to New Zealand comedy-drama “Bellbird,” the feature debut of Hamish Bennett. Produced by Orlando Stewart for Stella Maris Productions and Catherine Fitzgerald for Blueskin Films, Bellbird tells the story of a dairy farmer struggling to cope with the sudden death of his beloved wife, and the [...]

  • bafta-breakthrough-china-with-tom-hiddleston

    BAFTA Launches ‘Breakthrough’ Talent Initiative in China

    The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has extended its growing Breakthrough talent initiative to China. It has teamed with financier Yu Holdings to launch BAFTA Breakthrough China, making the announcement at the Shanghai International Film Festival. British actor Tom Hiddleston will be an ambassador for the scheme. The China initiative with Yu follows [...]

  • Studiocanal Boards Cedric Jimenez's Marseille-Set Thriller

    Studiocanal Boards Gilles Lellouche Thriller 'Bac Nord' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Studiocanal has come on board “Bac Nord” from Cedric Jimenez (“The Man With the Iron Heart”), a French crime thriller with Gilles Lellouche set in the dangerous northern neighborhoods of Marseille. The movie reteams Studiocanal with Hugo Sélignac and Vincent Mazel at Chi-Fou-Mi Productions, the Paris-based company behind the Cesar-nominated “Sink or Swim,” one of [...]

  • burn your maps tiff

    Film Review: 'Burn Your Maps'

    “Burn Your Maps” is one of those movies that’s glib and facile and threadbare all the way through, then the ending sort of gets to you (you’d have to be made of pretty stern stuff if it didn’t), so you think back over what you’ve seen — and it’s still a crock. The writer-director, Jordan Roberts, seems [...]

  • Nightmare Cinema

    Film Review: 'Nightmare Cinema'

    Writer, producer, director and horror mega-fan Mick Garris assembles a cadre of like minds to create “Nightmare Cinema.” This anthology feature is basically a two-hour, big-screen version of the several macabre TV anthology series he’s been involved with since the mid-’80s “Amazing Stories.” Comprising five directors’ tales linked by the inimitable Mickey Rourke as a [...]

  • Hearts and Bones

    Sydney Film Review: 'Hearts and Bones'

    Time spent in a modern war zone can be traumatic for participant and observer alike, yet across continents and cultures, the shared experiences of living and loving in the wake of such experiences can be startlingly similar. This is multi-faceted and overarching theme woven throughout Ben Lawrence’s sensitive and affecting new Australian drama “Hearts and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad