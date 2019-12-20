×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Strand Releasing Acquires U.S. Rights to ‘The Artist’s Wife’ With Lena Olin, Bruce Dern (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Artist's Wife
CREDIT: Celcius

Strand Releasing has acquired all U.S. rights to Tom Dolby’s “The Artist’s Wife” starring Lena Olin and Bruce Dern. The movie premiered at the Hamptons Film Festival, went on to play at the Mill Valley festival and will next go on to screen at Palm Springs.

Shot in the Hamptons and New York City, the film centers on Claire (Olin), who was once a promising painter and has long lived in the shadow of her husband, a renowned artist named Richard Smythson (Dern). When Richard is diagnosed with dementia, Claire must make challenging decisions for her family, her husband and ultimately, herself.

“The Artist’s Wife is about new beginnings and how challenges can open doors to self-discovery in life’s third act,” said Dolby, who added that the film “showcases Lena and Bruce’s talents front and center.”

The film was produced by Mike S. Ryan at Greyshack Films and by Dolby, Susanne Filkins, and Nazemian at Water’s End Productions.

“Having known Tom and his team at Water’s End as likeminded colleagues, we’re thrilled to be working with them on bringing Tom’s heartfelt vision to the public. Lena’s performance is beautifully understated, and she really has her moment in this film,” said Strand Releasing’s Jon Gerrans who negotiated the deal with Filkins, the head of Production at Water’s End Productions.

Popular on Variety

Stefanie Powers also star in the film, along with Juliet Rylance, Avan Jogia, Catherine Curtin and Tonya Pinkins. The film was written by Dolby, Nicole Brending and Abdi Nazemian, based on a story by Dolby.

“The Artist’s Wife” marks Dolby’s second feature film. He made his debut feature with “Last Weekend” starring Patricia Clarkson. The film was released in 2014 by IFC/Sundance Selects.

Dolby is represented by Keya Khayatian at UTA. UTA is handling domestic rights on “The Artist’s Wife” while Celsius Entertainment represents international rights.

More Film

  • Paul Muni 1932 Scarface Movie

    Hollywood's Always Had a Crush on Gangsters

    Long before Martin Scorsese’s “The Departed” (2006) won the best picture Oscar, Academy voters had a soft spot for bad fellas. From the first Academy Awards, voters have taken crime tales and gangster yarns seriously. In 1929, “The Racket” was “best picture, production” nommed, and Ben Hecht won the screenplay award for “Underworld.” In 1931, [...]

  • Palm Springs Festival Brings Out Film

    Filmgoing Frenzy About to Start at Palm Springs Film Festival

    With a focus on Italian films accompanying a large selection of international features, most of which are competing for Oscars, the 31st annual Palm Springs Intl. Film Festival will run Jan. 3-12. “An Almost Ordinary Summer,” directed by Simone Godano, will kick off the festival on Jan. 3. Other Italian films to unspool are “The [...]

  • Hustlers Movie

    The Political Winners and Losers of Awards Season Films

    This may be the first year in memory when the movies seem more serious about politics than the politicians. Of course, the flippancy began about three years ago when Donald Trump ascended to the highest elected position in the land. What quickly followed was The Resistance Movement that refused to acknowledge the legitimacy of a [...]

  • 'Pagan Peak' Creators to Direct 'Hagen

    'Pagan Peak' Creators to Direct 'Hagen Von Tronje' for Constantin

    Cyrill Boss and Philipp Stennert, the creators of Sky hit series “Pagan Peak,” will direct “Hagen Von Tronje,” based on the Wolfgang Hohlbein bestseller, a reinterpretation of the Nibelungen saga. Martin Moszkowicz and Oliver Berben will produce the project for Constantin Film as both a feature-length film and a six-part series. Production will start next [...]

  • Crawl Movie Paramount

    Serbian Production Incentives Boost Foreign Shoots

    In the heyday of the film industry of the former Yugoslavia, silver-screen icons including Kirk Douglas, Sophia Loren and Anthony Quinn could be spotted ducking the paparazzi at Belgrade’s historic Hotel Metropol, a five-star redoubt that hosted royals, statesmen and the New Year’s soirees of then-President Josep Broz Tito. Four decades later, Serbian officials are [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad