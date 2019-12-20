Strand Releasing Acquires U.S. Rights to ‘The Artist’s Wife’ With Lena Olin, Bruce Dern (EXCLUSIVE)

Strand Releasing has acquired all U.S. rights to Tom Dolby’s “The Artist’s Wife” starring Lena Olin and Bruce Dern. The movie premiered at the Hamptons Film Festival, went on to play at the Mill Valley festival and will next go on to screen at Palm Springs.

Shot in the Hamptons and New York City, the film centers on Claire (Olin), who was once a promising painter and has long lived in the shadow of her husband, a renowned artist named Richard Smythson (Dern). When Richard is diagnosed with dementia, Claire must make challenging decisions for her family, her husband and ultimately, herself.

“The Artist’s Wife is about new beginnings and how challenges can open doors to self-discovery in life’s third act,” said Dolby, who added that the film “showcases Lena and Bruce’s talents front and center.”

The film was produced by Mike S. Ryan at Greyshack Films and by Dolby, Susanne Filkins, and Nazemian at Water’s End Productions.

“Having known Tom and his team at Water’s End as likeminded colleagues, we’re thrilled to be working with them on bringing Tom’s heartfelt vision to the public. Lena’s performance is beautifully understated, and she really has her moment in this film,” said Strand Releasing’s Jon Gerrans who negotiated the deal with Filkins, the head of Production at Water’s End Productions.

Stefanie Powers also star in the film, along with Juliet Rylance, Avan Jogia, Catherine Curtin and Tonya Pinkins. The film was written by Dolby, Nicole Brending and Abdi Nazemian, based on a story by Dolby.

“The Artist’s Wife” marks Dolby’s second feature film. He made his debut feature with “Last Weekend” starring Patricia Clarkson. The film was released in 2014 by IFC/Sundance Selects.

Dolby is represented by Keya Khayatian at UTA. UTA is handling domestic rights on “The Artist’s Wife” while Celsius Entertainment represents international rights.