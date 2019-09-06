×
Ledafilms Nabs Horror Film ‘Baba Yaga’ in North America, Latin America (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Leo Barraclough

Senior International Correspondent

CREDIT: Courtesy of Central Partnership

Ledafilms has acquired all North American and Latin American rights to the Russian horror film “Baba Yaga: Terror of the Dark Forest,” whose producers include the Oscar-nominated producers of “Leviathan” and “Loveless,” and box office hit “Stalingrad.”

The movie is directed by Svyatoslav Podgaevsky, who directed horror pics “The Bride” and “Mermaid: Lake of the Dead.” Central Partnership is handling international sales.

Capelight Pictures has acquired all rights for Germany and German-speaking Europe for the movie while Garsu will release the film theatrically in the Baltic States. Purple Plan has picked up rights for Vietnam and Singapore, and the rest of Southeast Asia rights went to Suraya Filem.

The film tells the story of a young couple who hire a nanny to look after their newborn daughter. The nanny begins scaring their daughter and her older brother, Egor. One day Egor comes home to find that his sister has disappeared along with the nanny. His parents are in a strange trance-like state and don’t remember ever having a daughter. Egor sets out with his friends to look for her. They are convinced that the nanny is an ancient Slavic demon called Yaga.

“Baba Yaga” is produced by Oscar-nominated producers Alexander Rodnyansky and Sergei Melkumov, alongside Ivan Kapitonov (writer of Cannes 2018 competition title “Leto,” and producer of “The Bride” and “Mermaid: Lake of the Dead”), Podgaevsky and Central Partnership, with the support of the Russian Cinema Fund.

The cast includes Maryana Spivak (“Loveless”), Aleksey Rozin (“Elena,” “Leviathan,” “Loveless”) and Svetlana Ustinova (“Hardcore Henry”).

Central Partnership, part of Gazprom-Media Holding, will release the film theatrically in Russia in 2020.

Alejandro Leda, president of Ledafilms, said: “The [film’s] creators are masters of the genre. Their previous movies have thrilled several millions of theater-goers in our territories. They’ve become instant classics.”

