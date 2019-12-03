×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Latido Films Brings ’70s Music Comedy ‘My Heart Goes Boom!’ to the Market (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Emiliano's Most Recent Stories

View All
EXPLOTA-EXPLOTA-TORNASOL
CREDIT: Latido Films

Latido Films has picked up international sales rights to musical comedy “Explota Explota” (“My Heart Goes Boom!”), a Spanish-Italian co-production, based on the hit songs by Italian singer Raffaella Carrà.

Produced by Mariela Besuievsky at Madrid-based Tornasol Films and Carlotta Calori at Rome’s Indigo Film, the movie marks the feature debut by Uruguayan-Spanish director Nacho Álvarez.

“My Heart” teams two Oscar-winning European companies: “The Secret In Their Eyes” producers Besuievsky and Gerardo Herrero’s Tornasol with Indigo, the shingle behind Paolo Sorrentino’s “The Great Beauty.”

Spanish pubcaster RTVE is also co-producing.

Amazon Prime Video will offer “The Heart” after its theatrical release, which will be handled by Universal Pictures International Spain.

The film went into production in early November and will shoot for eight weeks in Madrid, Pamplona and Rome.

Set in the ’70s, it tells the story of María, played by Ingrid García-Jonsson (“Beautiful Youth”), a young woman with a desire of freedom who, after leaving her boyfriend alone at the altar in a church in Rome, travels to Madrid to fulfill her dream of being a professional ballerina.

Popular on Variety

Together with her inseparable friend Amparo, played by Verónica Echegui (“Trust,” “Fortitude”), María will begin to make her way in the TV world, working on the dance ensemble of “Las noches de Rosa,” the most successful TV program of the moment, which is supervised by a TV censor.

Further cast members take in Natalia Millán (“State Secrets,” “The Department of Time”), Fernando Guallar (“Patria”), Fernando Tejero (“La que se avecina,” “The Longest Penalty Shot In The World”) and Pedro Casablanc (“Pain and Glory”).

Álvarez wrote the script alongside David Esteban Cubero and Eduardo Navarro.

“I always wanted to produce a movie that had the format of a musical,” Besuievsky told Variety.

“The biggest challenge we took on with this movie was to get the audience excited, have fun, dance in their armchair and go out wanting to watch it again,” she added, calling the movie “open to the public, but with a very personal auteur touch.”

Besuievsky said that Tornasol had bet n a young director who was born listening to Raffaella’s songs and whose audiovisual experience is mainly in advertising, fashion and videoclips, but whose passion impacted us from the beginning,” she said.

“After the success of ‘Campeones,’ we were looking for a fun, young, exciting comedy that would appeal to the world. We were seduced by this fantastic screenplay and the amazing cast, and of course, by the songs of the great Rafaella Carrà,” said Latido Films CEO Antonio Saura.

He added: “A very timely film, that deals with love, passion, joy for life and censorship of all the above, should be a smashing success for family audiences around the world, produced by a company that is a guarantee of quality, being behind films like ‘The Realm’ or ‘The Weasels Tale,’ among others.”

Singer, dancer, TV presenter and actress Raffaella Carrà is highly popular figure in Italy, Spain and Latin America, widely regarded as a gay icon.

More Film

  • EXPLOTA-EXPLOTA-TORNASOL

    Latido Films Brings '70s Music Comedy 'My Heart Goes Boom!' to the Market (EXCLUSIVE)

    Latido Films has picked up international sales rights to musical comedy “Explota Explota” (“My Heart Goes Boom!”), a Spanish-Italian co-production, based on the hit songs by Italian singer Raffaella Carrà. Produced by Mariela Besuievsky at Madrid-based Tornasol Films and Carlotta Calori at Rome’s Indigo Film, the movie marks the feature debut by Uruguayan-Spanish director Nacho [...]

  • Black Widow Trailer

    'Black Widow': Scarlett Johansson Returns to Her Roots in First Trailer

    It’s a family affair in the inaugural trailer for “Black Widow,” Marvel’s first solo film starring Scarlett Johansson’s superhero. Marvel debuted a first look Tuesday at its 24th comic-book adventure, which finds Russian spy-turned-hero Natasha Romanoff reuniting with her sister-figure (Florence Pugh), an older Black Widow (Rachel Weisz) and the Red Guardian (David Harbour). “I [...]

  • Antonio Banderas Pain and Glory

    Palm Springs Festival to Honor Antonio Banderas for 'Pain and Glory'

    The Palm Springs International Film Festival is honoring Antonio Banderas with its International Star Award for his work in “Pain and Glory.” The festival will present Banderas with the award on Jan. 2 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The festival runs Jan. 2-13. Banderas stars in “Pain and Glory” as film director who has [...]

  • Roman Polanski's 'An Officer and a

    Roman Polanski's 'An Officer and a Spy' Earns Five Lumieres Awards Nominations in France

    Already vying for six European Film Awards, Roman Polanski’s ‘An Officer and a Spy” (“J’accuse”) is nominated for five Lumieres Awards, the French prizes given by Paris-based members of the foreign press. The period film, which won the Silver Prize at the Venice Film Festival, is nominated for best film, director, actor (for Oscar-winning Jean [...]

  • The-Containment

    ‘Almacenados’ Team Reunites on ‘The Containment,’ Preps ‘The Platform’ Series

    Mexican filmmakers Jack and Yossy Zagha Kababie (“Almacenados”) are back at Ventana Sur’s Blood Window with “The Containment,” an English-language possession thriller set in the bayous of Louisiana, which participated as a project at Blood Window and Bifan in 2018. “The Containment” is co-written by Yossy and breakout Basque scribe David Desola, whose last feature [...]

  • Movie-Release Tracking Platform Eurofilmlaunches Goes Live

    Movie-Release Tracking Platform Eurofilmlaunches Goes Live (EXCLUSIVE)

    Eurofilmlaunches, a new platform that will give distributors movie release details by territory, has gone live. Digital agency Gruvi has launched the site, which is free and allows distributors – and consumers – to search for information on new releases and track them by territory. There is also a calendar listing the European and U.S. [...]

  • Guillermo-Francella-Diego-Peretti-and-if-possible-Ariel-Winograd

    Latido Films Swoops on ‘The Theft of the Century’(EXCLUSIVE)

    BUENOS AIRES   — Ever incorporating ever bigger titles to its slate, Latido Films has boarded the Viacom-backed, Telefe co-produced “El Robo del Siglo” (“The Theft of the Century”), acquiring international rights outside the U.S. to a title which is shaping up as one of Argentina’s biggest bows of early 2020. Multiple factors elevate it to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad