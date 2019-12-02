×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Latido Films Boards ‘Born a King’ as Movie Mints Millions in Saudi Arabia, UAE (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All
Born a King Arabia-Faisal
CREDIT: Lola Films

BUENOS AIRES  —  Bringing onto the market what looks like by far the biggest new movie at Ventana Sur, Latido Films has acquired international sales rights to Agustí Villaronga’s “Born a King,” starring Ed Skrein, fresh off his star-turn in “Midway.”

Latido Films’ director Antonio Saura and Juan Torres, intl. sales head, will introduce “Born a King” – also starring Hermione Cornfield (“Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation”) and marking a return to production after an eight-year hiatus of Andrés Vicente Gómez – to select buyers at Ventana Sur, the Cannes-Incaa Latin American market which kicks off Monday in Buenos Aires.

A U.K.-Spanish co-production between London’s Celtic Films, and Spain’s Arena Audiovisual that yokes the craft of both countries’ top tech pool, “Born a King” is budgeted at a declared €19 million ($21 million).

That shows in the heavy VFX work recreating a bustling yet gray 1919 London and a spectacular battle scene at the film’s get-go, capturing Arabian warriors who, at the beginning of last century still rode into battle on horseback and fought with curved swords (plus British rifles), the red blood of battle offsetting swirling of desert yellow sand.

Surprising viewers at April’s Barcelona Festival and directed with a warm heart by Spain’s Agustí Villaronga, who showed a knack in another period piece, 2011’s Goya winning “Black Bread,” to never forget the central human stories at the heart of ambitious historical reconstruction, “Born a King” marks the first big international feature to shoot in the Kingdom, Celtic’s Sutherland said. It received the vital support of the ruling Al Faisal family, especially Prince Saud Bin Turki Al Faisal, the young nephew of the ruling monarch, and got horses and camels from the Saudi army for battle scenes.

Popular on Variety

Going into production when there were no cinema theaters in Saudi Arabia, it has caught an exhibition revolution, notching up $4.2 million in its totality in the Middle East, 60% in the Kingdom pf Saudi Arabia’s first theaters opened, and $2 million in the United Arabian Emirates.

That is quite a feat given that Saudi Arabia still only has  theaters in cantal Riyadh, Jeddah and Khobar, representing some 25% of the total 34 million population in Saudi Arabia, Gómez told Variety.

Set at the dawn of the unification of Arabia, as the film initial voiceover explains, the true events-based historical drama follows the coming of age of Prince Faisal of Saudi Arabia, against the background of a diplomatic mission he led to London in 1919 at the tender age of 13 to plead for non-intervention in Arabia or even the British government’s support for his father’s ambitions to open up Mecca to all Arabs.

The dice are loaded, however, against young Faisal.

After WW1, the Allies carved up the Middle East seeking  to keep Arabia divided, and appeared if anything to support Sharif Hussein, Faisal’s father’s rival but backed but idolized by  T.E, Lawrence, whose lands moreover may have important oil deposits, as the British navy switches from coal to oil.

“All I want to do is fight beside my father and make him proud like you do,” he tells elder brother Turki, at the beginning of the film.

But his father, Abdulaziz Bin Saud, the Emir of Najd, is a kind but daunting man of action, in an early battle scene against invading Rashidi troops, standing sword-in-hand alone facing dozen of charging cavalry, slaughtering eight enemies, some on horseback.

Faisal meets with a frosty reception from the British Foreign Office, spends much of the film attempting to engineer a meeting with King George V and Lord Curzon, Britain’s all-powerful Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs.

Born a King England
CREDIT: Lola Films

“Born a King” was an “artistic and life journey and adventure” for director Villaronga, his reaction to Arabis and indeed Britain, two cultures he didn’t know well, he says, causing him to shoot the scenes in Arabia with much greater tonal warmth than grey, sober 1919 London.

Lensed in Steadycam to give “a sense of discovery, of a child penetrating fascinated into a new world,” he added, Villaronga’s most major effort, he explained, was “to give the film soul, never relinquish the point of view of a boy who is emotionally more defenseless and without having sharpened as yet his weapons of diplomacy.”

“‘Born a King’ is structured more like an adventure film than a thriller, with the latent tension of the question of whether the protagonist will achieve his objectives, which is an emotional tension, one of sentiments,” Villaronga concluded.

“I’m very happy to give the world sales rights on the film to Latido, a Spanish company that defends good cinema and, headed by Antonio Saura, will grow in the future into one of the independent cinema specialists of greatest international reach,” said Gómez.

“This is Latido’s first collaboration with Agustí Villaronga – one of the most admired film directors in Spain, a creative, inventive talent that knows like very few how to portray the complexity of the human mind – and  with Andrés Vicente Gómez, one of Spain’s legendary film producers,” said Saura.

He added that he “proud” Goméz had entrusted him to represent Spain’s most ambitious production of the year.

“For me, particularly, it is also personal [pride], since I worked with Andrés Vicente Gomez in his production and sales company Lola Films for several years,” said Saura.

He went on: “It’s a great privilege for him to entrust his former protege with this important film, which I see as proof that he sees us somehow as heirs to the great company that he created and which represented the best Spanish films of the last decades.”

Born a King England
CREDIT: Lola Films

More Film

  • Born a King Arabia-Faisal

    Latido Films Boards ‘Born a King’ as Movie Mints Millions in Saudi Arabia, UAE (EXCLUSIVE)

    BUENOS AIRES  —  Bringing onto the market what looks like by far the biggest new movie at Ventana Sur, Latido Films has acquired international sales rights to Agustí Villaronga’s “Born a King,” starring Ed Skrein, fresh off his star-turn in “Midway.” Latido Films’ director Antonio Saura and Juan Torres, intl. sales head, will introduce “Born [...]

  • Belgian Director Bas Devos on Shooting

    Belgian Director Bas Devos on Shooting 'Ghost Tropic' at Speed

    Premiering one film at Berlin and another at Cannes all in one year would already be quite the feather-in-the-cap for any rising young filmmaker, but “Hellhole” and “Ghost Tropic” director Bas Devos took it one step further by making the latter project in the period between the two festivals. “It was a peculiar year to [...]

  • PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELDDev Patel

    'David Copperfield,' 'For Sama,' Renee Zellweger Win at British Independent Film Awards

    “The Personal History of David Copperfield” won five awards Sunday at the British Independent Film Awards while Renee Zellweger walked away with the best actress prize for her star turn as Judy Garland in “Judy.” David Livingstone of “Judy” producer Calamity Films accepted it on her behalf. Feature documentary “For Sama” scooped four awards, including [...]

  • Shannon Murphy

    'Babyteeth' Director Shannon Murphy on 'The Strays,' 'Killing Eve'

    “Babyteeth” director Shannon Murphy has just been confirmed as the director of the television adaptation of the novel “The Strays” – a psycho-sexual drama, set against the hedonistic art world of 1930s Sydney, and 1970s London during the rise of the feminist movement. Murphy has also just finished shooting episodes 5 and 6 of season [...]

  • Anurag Kashyap

    SGIFF: India’s Anurag Kashyap Reveals ‘Project 10’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Prolific Indian auteur Anurag Kashyap (“Gangs Of Wasseypur”) is working on a raft of projects across formats. Kashyap was head of the jury for the Asian feature film competition at the Singapore International Film Festival this year. Set in the U.K. and India, is a film currently identified as “Project 10,” that Kashyap describes as [...]

  • Dakota Johnson and Ellen DeGeneres' Awkward

    Dakota Johnson Accuses Ellen DeGeneres of Skipping Her Birthday Party in Awkward Interview

    Ellen DeGeneres had one of her most awkward interviews in recent memory Wednesday with Dakota Johnson, with a clip of the pair’s exchange about Johnson’s birthday party going viral online. The interview began with what was perhaps supposed to be harmless chat: DeGeneres wished Johnson a happy belated birthday and asked her when specifically it [...]

  • Sergei Loznitsa Deconstructs the Cult of

    Sergei Loznitsa Deconstructs the Cult of Stalin With Unearthed Material

    Sergei Loznitsa’s multi-faceted filmmaking approach, these days focused on documentary, blend archival material and sometimes re-enactments with actors, resulting in unique insights and subtle visual commentary on the Soviet and ex-Soviet sphere. His latest nonfiction film, “State Funeral,” constructed from once-banned footage of the epic events surrounding Joseph Stalin’s death and funeral in 1953, is [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad