Krysanne Katsoolis Sets Up Viewpark With $200 Million Fund

Veteran film industry executive Krysanne Katsoolis has launched Viewpark, which will finance, package and release high-end film and TV content.

Viewpark has partnered with former Wall Street executive Keith Price’s Obsidian Asset Management to create a multi-million dollar fund for the production and marketing of its slate, Katsoolis told Variety. Obsidian, based in London and Cayman Islands, has made an initial commitment of $200 million to support Viewpark’s production and release plans.

Headquartered in New York, Katsoolis will draw from her relationships with directors and producers. The Viewpark slate includes “Abandoned Heights,” an American Zoetrope production written and directed by Jack Stallings, “Some of Tim’s Stories,” a film adaptation of the novel by S.E. Hinton (writer of “Rumblefish” and “Outsiders”) and “Hard Apple,” based on Jerome Charyn’s “Isaac Sidel” detective book series.

Katsoolis remarked: “It is time for a new studio which not only finances production but also has a forward thinking approach to distribution. Viewpark will embrace new technologies and platforms to better find the global audience for auteur visions and quality content. “

Katsoolis is a founding partner of Cactus Three, which produced more than 30 films including the Oscar-winner “The Cove,” the Oscar-nominee “Which Way Home,” and Sydney Pollack’s “Sketches of Frank Gehry,” and Cargo Entertainment, which financed and produced “Zipper” with Richard Dreyfuss and Patrick Wilson, and “Angriest Man in Brooklyn” with Robin Williams and Mila Kunis. Most recently Katsoolis founded Liquid Media Group.