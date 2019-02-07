Koji Fukada Teams With MK2 Films, Kadokawa on ‘A Girl Missing’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Japanese auteur Koji Fukada’s “A Girl Missing” tops the slate of MK2 Films. The shingle also has Agnes Varda’s “Varda by Agnes” and “Jessica Forever” playing at the Berlin Film Festival. MK2 is introducing “A Girl Missing” to buyers at the European Film Market.

“A Girl Missing” reunites Fukada with the star of his Un Certain Regard prize-winning “Harmonium,” Mariko Tsutsui, in the story of a private nurse who has become part of the family she works for until a fateful day when one of the daughters disappears. The media soon reveals the kidnapper to be the nurse’s nephew.

“Anchored by Koji Fukada’s meticulous dissection of flawed and failing family relationships, ‘A Girl Missing’ is a carefully crafted film which will surprise audiences as the story unfolds,” said Juliette Schrameck, the managing director of MK2 Films.

“The sobriety and quiet beauty of the seemingly tranquil setting and mise en scène contrast with the unwavering ambiguity that slowly creeps in, and is made all the more disquieting by Mariko Tsutsui’s wonderfully layered performance,” Schrameck added.

Kadokawa is handling “A Girl Missing” sales in Asia. Pic is produced by Kadokawa, Comme des Cinemas and Tokyo Garage.

Related Nicole Garcia 's 'Lisa Redler' With Stacy Martin Boarded by France Televisions Distribution (EXCLUSIVE) Berlin Film Festival Opens With Standing Ovation for Outgoing Director Dieter Kosslick

MK2 Films, whose sales team is headed by Fionnuala Jamison, will reveal a first look still at the European Film Market.

Besides “A Girl Missing,” MK2 Films has also boarded Mati Diop’s “The Atlantides” and Mariana Otero’s “Looking for Gilles Caron.”

“The Atlantides,” produced by French banner Les Films du Bal, is set in a suburb of Dakar where Ada is torn between the man she has been promised to marry, and the one she really loves, Souleimane, a young worker. One night, Souleimane and his co-workers disappear at sea. Yet soon after, they come back to haunt their old neighborhood by taking possession of the girlfriends they left behind.

“With a striking aesthetic and candid energy, Mati Diop has created a poetic and political fable, a tale of love rooted in Africa’s modern times,” said Schrameck.

“Looking for Gilles Caron” chronicles the life and work of the famed French photojournalist who went missing in Cambodia at the height of his career. The film is produced by Archipel 35, the banner behind the films of Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, Laurent Cantet and Pierre Schoeller.

“With a keen eye for details and a strong emotional attachment to her subject, Mariana Otero takes us on a thrilling investigative journey into the life of one the most brilliant photographers of his time,” said Jamison.

At the EFM, MK2 Films will be unveiling eight new promos for films such as Celine Sciamma’s period drama Portrait “Of a Lady on Fire,” Corneliu Porumboiu’s “The Passenger” and Justine Triet’s “Sybil.”

MK2 Films has “Varda by Agnes” playing out of competition at Berlin and “Jessica Forever” screening in Berlin’s Panorama.