KKR-Backed German Media Conglomerate Takes the Name Leonine

The KKR-backed German media company formed through the merger of Tele München Group, Universum Film, i&u TV, and Wiedemann & Berg Film has been given the name Leonine, it was revealed Friday.

Fred Kogel, CEO of Leonine, said: “When choosing the new brand as our company name, the following aspects were decisive for us: it should reflect our ties to our home region of Bavaria and Munich, both of which are also highly esteemed internationally, it has got to work internationally and the trademark rights had to be available.

“With Leonine we have found a link to Bavaria with its heraldic animal, the lion. The English meaning of the word ‘leonine’ is ‘lion-like’ and describes for us above all an attitude – courage, energy, confidence and a strong sense for team play. This is reflected in our corporate values.

“With a great team, we are building a company that creates content that inspires – with passion, experience, expertise and creativity – that attracts creative talent, and takes advantage of the new opportunities of a changing content world. We aim to establish Leonine as a continuously reliable ‘One Stop Shop’ for premium content.”

Under the umbrella of Leonine Holding, the businesses will be divided into three divisions: Leonine Production, Leonine Distribution and Leonine Licensing.

The production companies, such as Wiedemann & Berg Film, Odeon Film and i&u TV, the television channels Tele 5 and RTL II, and the SVOD channels Filmtastic, Home of Horror and Arthouse CNMA will retain their previous names.

The other distribution and licensing companies will operate under the Leonine brand from the beginning of next year. These include Tele München with its previous affiliates TM International, Concorde Filmverleih and Concorde Home Entertainment, as well as Universum Film.

Alongside Kogel, the Leonine Holding management team comprises chief operating officer Markus Frerker, chief financial officer Joachim Scheuenpflug and chief distribution officer Bernhard zu Castell.