You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Russian Director Kirill Serebrennikov Freed From House Arrest

By

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
Leto Movie Russia Cannes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cannes Film Festival

Russian film and theater director Kirill Serebrennikov, whose film “Leto” (Summer) was in competition in Cannes last year, has been released from house arrest. He will remain on bail while a criminal charge against him for the alleged embezzlement of 130 million rubles ($1.98 million) is considered.

Serebrennikov remains confident he can disprove the charge against him. “This is not a victory yet but we are almost there,” he said after the decision was made Monday by Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court. During the hearing, Serebrennikov described the case against him as “unfounded and bound to collapse in court,” according to Russian news agency TASS.

Serebrennikov, the head of Moscow’s Gogol Center theater, has been detained since August 2017. He says he intends to return to work, although he is prohibited from leaving Moscow.

Power of Women

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Taraji P. Henson attends Variety's Power

    Taraji P. Henson Gets Emotional Talking About Her Dad and Mental Illness

  • Kacey Musgraves attend Variety's Power of

    Kacey Musgraves Recalls First Song She Ever Wrote

  • Gigi Hadid Power of Women

    Gigi Hadid on How She Used Her Massive Social Media Following for Good

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

More Film

  • Leto Movie Russia Cannes

    Russian Director Kirill Serebrennikov Freed From House Arrest

    Russian film and theater director Kirill Serebrennikov, whose film “Leto” (Summer) was in competition in Cannes last year, has been released from house arrest. He will remain on bail while a criminal charge against him for the alleged embezzlement of 130 million rubles ($1.98 million) is considered. Serebrennikov remains confident he can disprove the charge [...]

  • 'Shazam!' Proves the Power of Mid-Budget

    'Shazam!' Proves the Power of Mid-Budget Superhero Movies

    DC Comics welcomed another hit with “Shazam!” Warner Bros. and New Line’s latest comic-book adventure powered box office charts, debuting with $53 million in North America and $102 million overseas. For many films in superhero space, that start could spell trouble. But for “Shazam!,” its $98 million price tag makes it a win. The DC [...]

  • 'Sweet Country'Deadline Studio Portraits at Sundance,

    Australian Directors Guild Unveils Nominations for New Look Awards

    Warwick Thornton, Garth Davis, Joel Edgerton and Anthony Maras go head to head at the Australian Directors Guild Awards. They are each nominated as best director in the category of films with a budget of A$1 million ($710,0000 and above, for “Sweet Country,” “Mary Magdalene,” “Boy Erased” and “Hotel Mumbai” respectively. The ADG unveiled its [...]

  • China Box Office: 'P Storm' Rains

    China Box Office: 'P Storm' Rains On 'Shazam!'s' Parade

    “P Storm,” the fourth installment of a Hong Kong crime thriller franchise, beat Warner Bros.’ new DC Comics superhero flick “Shazam!” by nearly $10 million over their three-day opening weekend in China, indicating a continued preference of Chinese audiences for local films over U.S. fare. According to data from consultancy Artisan Gateway, “P Storm” took [...]

  • Mediapro at 25: Key Drama Series

    Mediapro at 25: Exporting Talent, Retaining IP

    The Mediapro offices in Madrid’s Fuencarral district have for years boasted the logo of Globomedia, Spain’s premier scripted series production house. But in the second half of April, a new logo, the Mediapro Studio, will replace the old. The change marks a near-total reinvention of the company’s scripted series production paradigm, says Mediapro partner Taxto [...]

  • Tatxo Benet and Jaume Roures in

    Mediapro at 25: Joining Europe’s First Division

    Nearly 15 years ago, Mediapro founder Jaume Roures sat in a posh hotel bar in Barcelona explaining why he had moved into director-driven film production, and lamenting the lack of ambition of many Catalans. “For many people, success is opening a shop on the Diagonal,” he said, referring to Barcelona’s major thoroughfare. Flash forward to [...]

  • Vicky Cristina Barcelona Carnage Mediapro greatest

    25 for 25: Mediapro’s Biggest Hits, Current Productions

    Profiles of some of Mediapro’s production milestones, and select titles on its 2019 production slate. TVE has also just announced season four on the Mediapro co-produced cult time-travel adventure “The Department of Time.” MONDAYS IN THE SUN, 2002 Produced with Elías Querejeta, directed by Fernando León, “Sun” was Mediapro’s first big movie hit. It was [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad