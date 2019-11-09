Kinology Boasts Ambitious Film Slate Including French Sci-Fi, Superhero Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Gregoire Melin’s Paris-based Kinology is attending the AFM with an eclectic slate of ambitious films from emerging as well as seasoned French directors, including the science fiction adventure movie “The Last Journey of Paul W. R.,” and “How I Became a Super Hero,” France’s first superhero thriller.

Directed by Romain Quirot, “The Last Journey of Paul W.R.” expands on the critically acclaimed 2015 short film by the same name that won an award at the Berlin Short Film Festival, and played at Tribeca, among other festivals. It was also a top 50 finalist for the 2017 Oscar Shorts

The dystopian film is set in 2050, at a time when temperatures have reached unbearable heights, most wildlife species have gone extinct and hundreds of millions of people have become climate refugees. Only one man can save the world, it’s Paul WR, the most talented astronaut of its generation.

Currently in production, “The Last Journey of Paul W. R.” stars Hugo Becker, Jean Reno, Lya Oussadit-Lessert and Paul Hamy.

Fannie Pailloux, a young French producer who worked on the big-budget French franchise “Arthur and the Invisibles” and “Assassin’s Creed,” is producing “The Last Journey of Paul W.R.” with David Danesi at Apaches.

Melin, who is attending the AFM with Gaelle Mareschi, said “The Last Journey of Paul W.R.” marks the emergence of a young visionary director and described the film as an “eco-fable” that will likely “redefine French science-fiction.” Melin added that the film shared similarities with “Mad Max” and Luc Besson’s 1983 movie “The Last Battle.”

Mareschi said the film, which just wrapped shooting in Morocco, will appeal to a wide audience, including families and young adults.

The key crew on “The Last Journey of Paul W.R.” includes the cinematographer Jean-Paul Agostini (“Heartbreaker”), and costume designer Thierry Delettre (“Edmond”). The film’s VFX are being handled by Digital District whose credits include “The Artist,” “Colombiana,” “Jacky” and “Escobar: Paradise Lost.”

Rezo will distribute “The Last Journey of Paul W.R.” in France.

Meanwhile, “How I Became a Super Hero” is a VFX-packed action thriller based on the eponymous cult novel and produced by veteran French producer Alain Attal (“Sink or Swim,””Tell No One”). Directed by Douglas Attal, the movie was teased at the French Comic Con event and triggered a large buzz.

The plot revolves around a disillusioned cop who is forced to collaborate with a new recruit to fight against a supernatural drug spreading all over Paris.

“How I Became a Super Hero” is headlined Pio Marmai, Vimala Pons, Benoit Poelvoorde, Leila Bekhti and Swann Arlaud.

Warner Bros. will distribute “How I Became a Super Hero” in France, as one of the studio’s rare local film releases.

Kinology also has international rights on Mathias Malzieu’s Paris-set fairy tale “A Mermaid in Paris,” which will be released by Sony Pictures in France in March, Leos Carax’s highly-anticipated “Annette,” starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard and Mia Hansen-Love’s “Bergman Island” with Vicky Kris, Tim Roth and Mia Wasikowska.