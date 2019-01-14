Kino Lorber Nabs North American Rights to Louis Garrel’s ‘A Faithful Man’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Kino Lorber has acquired North American rights to Louis Garrel’s critically acclaimed drama “A Faithful Man,” which had its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, where it won the FIPRESCI award.

Sold to Kino Lorber by Wild Bunch and CAA Media Finance, the movie also played at the New York and San Sebastian film festivals where it won best screenplay.

“A Faithful Man” marks the sophomore feature of Garrel, following “Two Friends” which opened at Cannes’s Critics Week in 2015. Garrel, who is best known for his roles as an actor in “The Dreamers” and “Godard Mon Amour,” wrote the script of “A Faithful Man” in collaboration with Jean-Claude Carrière, a revered French writer, playwright and screenwriter. Garrel stars in the film opposite Laetitia Casta (who is also his wife) and Lily Rose Depp.

“A Faithful Man” follows Abel (Garrel), a Parisian journalist who runs into his ex-girlfriend Marianne (Casta) at his friend’s funeral, a decade after their breakup, and sets off to win her back. The light-hearted drama tracks the twists and turns of Abel’s journey as he navigates a love triangle between himself and Marianne and his deceased friend’s younger sister (Depp), who’s always carried a torch for him.

“Louis Garrel won us over with this witty and emotionally poignant auteur work. ‘A Faithful Man’ turns irony on its head – it’s a cinematic confection that delights on the surface, while it probes and provokes deeper thought,” said Richard Lorber, Kino Lorber CEO, who negociated the deal with Eva Diederix, head of international sales at Wild Bunch and CAA Media Finance.

“We always knew Louis was a heartthrob, but he’s also a mind throb who’s directed an anti-rom-com that fuses sly humor with sincere dilemma,” said Lorber.

Diederix, meanwhile, said the company “couldn’t have found a better home than Kino Lorber to bring this very personal and emotional ballad to the North American audiences.”

Kino Lorber will release “A Faithful Man” in theaters next summer. A roll out on VOD and home video will follow. The company’s slate includes Talal Derki’s “Of Fathers & Sons,” as well as Adina Pintilie’s Golden Bear winner “Touch Me Not,” and “The Image Book,” the latest feature from Jean-Luc Godard who won the honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival.