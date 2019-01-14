×

Kino Lorber Nabs North American Rights to Louis Garrel’s ‘A Faithful Man’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Kino Lorber

Kino Lorber has acquired North American rights to Louis Garrel’s critically acclaimed drama “A Faithful Man,” which had its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, where it won the FIPRESCI award.

Sold to Kino Lorber by Wild Bunch and CAA Media Finance, the movie also played at the New York and San Sebastian film festivals where it won best screenplay.

“A Faithful Man” marks the sophomore feature of Garrel, following “Two Friends” which opened at Cannes’s Critics Week in 2015. Garrel, who is best known for his roles as an actor in “The Dreamers” and “Godard Mon Amour,” wrote the script of “A Faithful Man” in collaboration with Jean-Claude Carrière, a revered French writer, playwright and screenwriter. Garrel stars in the film opposite Laetitia Casta (who is also his wife) and Lily Rose Depp.

“A Faithful Man” follows Abel (Garrel), a Parisian journalist who runs into his ex-girlfriend Marianne (Casta) at his friend’s funeral, a decade after their breakup, and sets off to win her back. The light-hearted drama tracks the twists and turns of Abel’s journey as he navigates a love triangle between himself and Marianne and his deceased friend’s younger sister (Depp), who’s always carried a torch for him.

Related

“Louis Garrel won us over with this witty and emotionally poignant auteur work. ‘A Faithful Man’ turns irony on its head – it’s a cinematic confection that delights on the surface, while it probes and provokes deeper thought,” said Richard Lorber, Kino Lorber CEO, who negociated the deal with Eva Diederix, head of international sales at Wild Bunch and CAA Media Finance.

“We always knew Louis was a heartthrob, but he’s also a mind throb who’s directed an anti-rom-com that fuses sly humor with sincere dilemma,” said Lorber.

Diederix, meanwhile, said the company “couldn’t have found a better home than Kino Lorber to bring this very personal and emotional ballad to the North American audiences.”

Kino Lorber will release “A Faithful Man” in theaters next summer. A roll out on VOD and home video will follow. The company’s slate includes Talal Derki’s “Of Fathers & Sons,” as well as Adina Pintilie’s Golden Bear winner “Touch Me Not,” and “The Image Book,” the latest feature from Jean-Luc Godard who won the honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival.

Popular on Variety

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

More Film

  • frances McDormand Oscars Speech

    SAG-AFTRA Accuses Academy of 'Intimidation' of Awards Presenters

    SAG-AFTRA is accusing the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of intimidation in trying to limit actors from presenting on awards shows other than the Oscars. The union leveled the accusation on Monday, asserting that AMPAS is using “extraordinary and unwarranted pressure” on actors, adding that it is “outrageous” that SAG-AFTRA members are being [...]

  • DEADPOOL 2

    'Deadpool 2' Secures China Release Date

    The Merc with a Mouth is officially coming to China. Or at least, a Merc with a somewhat washed-out mouth. Fox is releasing a PG-13 reimagining of “Deadpool 2” in the Middle Kingdom on Jan. 25, Variety has confirmed. The Mandarin Chinese title translates to “Deadpool 2: I Love My Home,” and promotional posters tout Ryan [...]

  • Kino Lorber Nabs North American Rights

    Kino Lorber Nabs North American Rights to Louis Garrel's 'A Faithful Man' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Kino Lorber has acquired North American rights to Louis Garrel’s critically acclaimed drama “A Faithful Man,” which had its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, where it won the FIPRESCI award. Sold to Kino Lorber by Wild Bunch and CAA Media Finance, the movie also played at the New York and San Sebastian film [...]

  • September 17, 2009 Los Angeles, CA

    ICM Partners Names Lorrie Bartlett to Board of Directors

    ICM Partners veteran Lorrie Bartlett has been appointed to the company’s board of directors, marking a first for an African-American woman at a major Hollywood talent agency. Bartlett, a partner and co-head of ICM’s talent department, has emerged as a leader at the agency and in the industry. She was among the early organizers of [...]

  • Bruce Springsteen on Broadway

    Bruce Springsteen Eavesdrops on 'Broadway' Audience at Public Screening

    Fans attending a free screening of “Springsteen on Broadway” at Monmouth University in West Long Branch Sunday night may not have noticed a familiar face in the audience: Bruce Springsteen. According to the Asbury Park Press, Springsteen donned a red baseball cap and slipped in to view the film incognito. Springsteen arrived 10 minutes into [...]

  • A still fromThe Magic Life of

    Sundance Premiere 'The Magic Life of V' Explores Live Action Role-Playing

    “The Magic Life of V,” a new documentary that explores the world of LARPing (live-action role-playing), is debuting at the upcoming Sundance Film Festival. The film follows a young woman named Veera who uses LARPing as a form of escapism to combat the psychological issues she faces during her everyday life. Growing up dealing with [...]

  • Mark Urman dead

    Mark Urman, Veteran Independent Film Distributor, Dies at 66

    Mark Urman, a veteran independent film distributor who headed Paladin Films for the past decade, died on Saturday after a short illness. He was 66. Urman executive produced “Monster’s Ball” and “Murderball,” and was involved in campaigns for Oscar contenders “Half Nelson,” “Affliction,” and “Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead.” He broke into the entertainment [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad