Kate Solomon Joins Danny Perkins At Elysian Film Group

Seasoned British producer Kate Solomon (“Green Zone”) has joined former Studiocanal UK boss Danny Perkins at Elysian Film Group as a partner and will spearhead the production side.

Solomon, whose recent credits include José Padilha’s “7 Days in Entebbe,” is best known for her collaboration with the Oscar-nominated director Paul Greengrass with whom she worked on “Green Zone” and “United 93.” She’s also developed projects with Working Title and Film4.

Perkins announced that Solomon had joined the company during a panel discussion at the INTV conference in Jerusalem on March 12. Perkins praised Solomon for her track record and the key relationships she has built within the U.K. industry and beyond. Perkins said he envisioned Elysian Film Group to have 8 more executives on board. The company’s development slate includes a musical and a family movie, as well as some TV series, said Perkins.

Perkins left Studiocanal U.K. in 2018 after a 12-year tenure during which he worked on “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,” the “Paddington” movies as well as Aardman’s “Shaun the Sheep Movie.” He also exec produced titles including “Macbeth.” He previously co-founded Optimum Releasing in 1999 which was bought by Studiocanal in 2006 and became Studiocanal U.K.

While at Studiocanal U.K., Perkins notably worked with Solomon on Brian Helgeland’s “Legend” which she executive produced.