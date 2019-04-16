×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Karlovy Vary to Pay Tribute to Vladimír Smutný, Youssef Chahine

By

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
Vladimir Smutny The Painted Bird Cinematography
CREDIT: Courtesy of Silver Screen

Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival is to honor Czech cinematographer Vladimír Smutný, whose credits include Jan Svěrák’s Oscar-winning “Kolya.” The festival will also pay tribute to the career of the late Egyptian filmmaker Youssef Chahine.

Smutný will receive the festival’s President’s Award. He started his career in the 1980s working with directors Jiří Svoboda, on films like “End of the Lonely Farm Berghof” (1983), winner of the jury prize at Karlovy Vary, and Karel Kachyňa.

As well as “Kolya” (1996), he worked with Svěrák on “Dark Blue World” (2001), “Empties” (2007), “Kooky” (2010), “Three Brothers” (2014), and “Barefoot” (2017).

Other directors he worked with include Ivan Fíla (“Lea,” 1996; “King of Thieves,” 2003), Jiří Vejdělek (“Tender Waves,” 2013; “Patrimony,” 2018) and Václav Marhoul (“Smart Philip,” 2003, “Tobruk,” 2008, and the recently completed “The Painted Bird,” 2019).

A Chahine retrospective at Karlovy Vary will feature 11 films restored by the director’s production house, Misr International Films, along with other institutions such as La Cinémathèque française and Cineteca di Bologna.

Related

“A thorough look at the work of Youssef Chahine has long been overdue in Eastern Europe,” the festival’s artistic director, Karel Och, said. “We are delighted to pay this debt as a tribute to an exceptional artist and humanist with strong political views, as well as to Arab cinema, which has recently found a home in Karlovy Vary.”

Chahine won the Silver Bear at Berlin for “Alexandria Why?” (1978). Five of his films were in competition at Cannes, and in 1997 he was presented with the festival’s 50th Anniversary Prize for lifetime achievement.

Other elements of the festival lineup announced Tuesday include a selection of seven movies shot in 1989-1992 to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution, and a screening of a digitally restored print of one of the seminal works of the 1960s Czechoslovak New Wave, director Juraj Herz’s “The Cremator.”

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Film

  • Vladimir Smutny The Painted Bird Cinematography

    Karlovy Vary to Pay Tribute to Vladimír Smutný, Youssef Chahine

    Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival is to honor Czech cinematographer Vladimír Smutný, whose credits include Jan Svěrák’s Oscar-winning “Kolya.” The festival will also pay tribute to the career of the late Egyptian filmmaker Youssef Chahine. Smutný will receive the festival’s President’s Award. He started his career in the 1980s working with directors Jiří Svoboda, on [...]

  • Seb03 - 19980917 - San Sebastian

    Diego Galan, a Decisive Director of Spain’s San Sebastian Festival, Dies at 72

    Spanish film critic Diego Galán, a decisive, and longtime, artistic director of Spain’s San Sebastian Intl. Film Festival, died April 15 in Madrid. He was 72. Born in Tangiers, Morocco, in 1946, Galán began from 1967 to write in Nuestro Cine with a generation of reviewers – Angel Fernández-Santos, Miguel Marías, Francesc Llinás, Vicente Molina [...]

  • Monster Hunt Base FX China

    Hong Kong Film Industry Wins Greater Access to China Market

    The Hong Kong film industry will be given greater access to the $9 billion mainland Chinese movie market following a relaxation of rules that had kept Hong Kong films and film makers on a separate footing. The territory which returned to China in 1997 after 150 years of British colonial rule, saw its film industry [...]

  • Guava Island

    'Guava Island' Explained: Understanding Donald Glover and Rihanna's Surprise Film

    Donald Glover continues to grow and impress as an artist, adding the short film “Guava Island” to his already impressive resume of Grammy-winning music as Childish Gambino and his Emmy-winning show “Atlanta.” The 55-minute movie seemingly came out of nowhere. In early April, Spotify began running ads for “Guava Island” and created a hidden playlist [...]

  • WGA Agents Contract Tug of War

    DGA Won't Tell Writer-Directors to Fire Their Agents

    The Directors Guild of America will not tell hyphenate members — those belong to both the DGA and Writers Guild of America — to fire their agents. A rep for the DGA responded Monday to Variety‘s request for comment on the issue. The WGA had told members on April 12 to fire their agents if [...]

  • Sandy Climan

    Sandy Climan Joins Lazard as Senior Advisor

    Lazard Ltd has named longtime Hollywood player Sanford R. (Sandy) Climan as a senior financial advisor, Variety has learned exclusively. Based in Los Angeles, he will serve as an advisor to Lazard’s Global Telecommunications, Media and Technology Group. Climan has more than 35 years of experience in senior management in the media and entertainment industry, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad