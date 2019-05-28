Karlovy Vary Delivers 10 World Premieres in Competition Lineup

Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival, the leading movie event in Central and Eastern Europe, unveiled its competition lineup Tuesday with a geographically diverse selection, which includes 10 world and two international premieres. The 54th edition of the festival runs June 28-July 6.

Cambodia-born British filmmaker Hong Khaou brings the follow up to his critically acclaimed Sundance debut “Lilting” with a moving drama about rediscovering one’s identity “Monsoon,” starring “Crazy Rich Asians” actor Henry Golding.

Germany’s Jan-Ole Gerster follows his well-received debut “Oh Boy,” winner of the European Film Academy’s European Discovery Award, with the world premiere of “Lara,” a psychological study starring Corinna Harfouch.

Kara Hayward, known best for “Moonrise Kingdom,” stars in U.S. director Martha Stephens’ 1960s Oklahoma set drama “To the Stars,” which premiered at Sundance and makes its international premiere at KVIFF.

Spain’s Jonás Trueba “combines lightness and charm with intense existential emotions,” according to the festival, in “August Virgin.”

The Philippines’ Dwein Baltazar delivers the “subtle drama” “Ode to Nothing,” while Chinese director Zhai Yixiang’s “Mosaic Portrait” centers on a 14-year-old girl at a critical moment of her life.

Eastern and Southeastern Europe are represented by a trio of new films by recognized filmmakers.

In “Half-Sister,” Damjan Kozole, best director winner at the 2016 Karlovy Vary festival for “Nightlife,” combines “compassion and humor reminiscent of the central films of the Czechoslovak New Wave.” Bulgarian directorial duo Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov’s intimate family drama “The Father” follows on the footsteps of their award-winning “The Lesson and Glory.” Czech cinema is represented by Marko Škop’s gripping drama “Let There Be Light.”

Belgian debut filmmaker Tim Mielants presents “a curious journey towards understanding deeper truths about oneself in the bitingly ironic yet gentle” “Patrick.”

A second feature debut in main competition is Chilean Felipe Ríos’ psychological road movie “The Man from the Future.”

Returning to KVIFF’s competition section three years after “My Father’s Wings” is Turkey’s Kıvanç Sezer with his “absurdly humorous look at life crisis” in “La Belle Indifference.”