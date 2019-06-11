Julianne Moore, Patricia Clarkson to Be Feted at Karlovy Vary Film Festival

The Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival, the leading movie event in Central and Eastern Europe, will honor Julianne Moore and Patricia Clarkson at its 54th edition. The actresses will receive the fest’s Crystal Globe for Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema.

Moore, who won an Oscar for “Still Alice” and was Oscar-nominated for four other films, will attend a screening of “After the Wedding” with the film’s director, her husband, Bart Freundlich, and her co-star Billy Crudup. The film, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, is a remake of Susanne Bier’s Oscar-nominated Danish-language pic.

Karlovy Vary will also screen “The Myth of Fingerprints,” another film starring Moore and directed by Freundlich.

Clarkson, who was Oscar-nominated for “Pieces of April,” will present “Learning to Drive,” directed by Isabel Coixet, at Karlovy Vary.

Also attending the festival is Casey Affleck, who will present “Light of My Life,” which he wrote, directed and produced, and stars in opposite newcomer Anna Pniowsky.

The main competition jury will comprise Czech screenwriter and author Štěpán Hulík, Palestinian filmmaker Annemarie Jacir, Ukrainian filmmaker Sergei Loznitsa, Greek actress Angeliki Papoulia, and French film writer and festival organizer Charles Tesson.

Karlovy Vary, which opens on June 28, will close with “Late Night,” starring Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling, on July 6.