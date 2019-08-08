×

John Dick, a Senior E.U. Media Program Executive, Dies at 63

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All
John Dick
CREDIT: Courtesy: Claudia Velasco

John Dick, an architect of Europe’s modern film and TV support systems, died on July 31 from cancer at the age of 63. He is survived by his partner Anne Boillot and two children, Eoin Dick and Emily Sherlock.

Most executives at the European Union’s Creative Europe Media Program, its film-TV support program, come and go, returning to the private sector or taking up other public office. John Dick stayed the course, serving for near three decades from the program’s fill-fledged launch in different and increasingly senior roles.

It was not just the longevity, however, but the impact of his service which proved important. When Dick became head of Ireland’s first Media program, Espace European European (EVE) in 1990, Europe’s film industry was still largely stuck in an auteurist only-production-is-important mold. Multiplexing was driving up filmgoing in Europe but rarely creating openings for its often arthouse production: As theatrical moviegoing boomed, Europe threatened being squeezed out.

Related

First as an enterprising head of EVE, then of Media’s Distribution Organization from 1996 to June 2001, and rising finally to become deputy head of Creative Europe Media Unit, Dick helped put through a sea change in attitudes where especially younger filmmakers in European came generally to accept that making films is not just a case of artistic endeavor but also of getting them seen by some kind of audience.

To this cause he brought a fine mind, an acute sense of industry trends, a lifelong passion for distribution, a huge capacity for work, a large sense of humor, and an eminently practical ability to see not only problems but potential and practicable solutions.

Dick’s passion for entertainment was a lifetime vocation.

Born in 1955, he attended Trinity College Dublin, where he studied medicine. But he also became its student union’s entertainment officer. That practice of setting up new initiatives, responding to new market opportunity, never left him.

With physical video distribution – Betamax, VHS -building fast, Dick joined Metropolis Video Film Co in 1983, establishing its retail and industry services, then segued to Solaris Motion Picture Co. from 1987 to 1990, again as managing director.

As in many important events, Dick came to the Media Program  by half-chance. Since 1990, under Holde L’Hoest, it began to set up sectorial sub-units in E.U. states. The U.K. got development, Spain training. Ireland was singled out for video, and David Kavanagh, then on the board of Dieter Kosslick’s Efdo distribution initiative, asked ot help set it up.

Dick at that time ran the hugely popular Metropolis video club in an upper room at Dublin’s Temple Bar, plying a new generation of Dublin film students with classic titles and world cinema – an achievement he remained proud of.

Dropping back videos, Kavanagh recalls, he “started an informal conversation and got a lecture from John about the problems of the industry, leading to us asking him to interview, where we got another lengthier lecture and, very relieved that someone knew what they were talking about, offered him the job.”

“The key thing with John was not just that he got the industry (he was very willing to have a very strong opinion, but change his mind if someone made a convincing counter argument) but that he also very quickly, not having had a background in it, got the Commission,” says Kavanagh.

He added: “He was always good at striking a balance between what the industry needed with what, practically speaking, the Commission could actually do.”

Dick “defended Europe and its audiovisual industry with incredible integrity and was always open to debate and discussion, offering  extremely accurate and well-thought-

through arguments to defend his and the E.U. position. I learned a lot from him,”  adds Antonio Saura who, when at Spain’s Media backed-Media Business School, organized with EVE a workshop in Dublin on international video distribution.

Run with caring precision, and thought for its usefulness, the workshop also allowed for a few hours for last-night and late-night discussion at a pub. Dick did Trojan work, says Kavanagh. Yet though he took work very seriously, putting in long hours, laboring weekends, he also thought it should be fun, was a bon vivant, when he had the time, paying out of his own pocket for an employees’ Christmas office party.

He also encouraged them to feel a sense of excitement at catching the latest foreign films; which was what the Media Program, and his life work, was very much about.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Scary Stories To Tell In The

    Film Review: 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark'

    If you were a kid growing up in the ’80s or ’90s and you read Alvin Schwartz’ 1981 spook-tale collection “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” (or its two sequels, published in 1984 and 1991), you may have felt like the stories added up to your own private “Twilight Zone,” to be consumed with [...]

  • Gabrielle Carteris participates in Fox's "BH90210"

    SAG-AFTRA’s Gabrielle Carteris Talks Netflix Deal, Union Politics

    SAG-AFTRA’s newly executed three-year TV and film contract with Netflix could provide a template for the union’s contract talks with Hollywood’s major studios next year, according to SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris. The performers, writers and directors unions are heading into what are expected to be tough master film and TV contract talks in the coming [...]

  • Nicolas Cage

    Nicolas Cage Talks Holy Grail Searches and Monopoly With Johnny Depp

    Nicolas Cage is opening up about some wild new life stories. In a New York Times Magazine profile, the “National Treasure” actor detailed some of his crazier experiences with dangerous king cobras, his friendship with Johnny Depp and a very literal search for the Holy Grail in Rhode Island. See the biggest talking points from [...]

  • "The Hunt"

    Universal Temporarily Halts Marketing for 'The Hunt' Following Mass Shootings

    Universal Pictures is pausing marketing for its upcoming thriller “The Hunt,” following three mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio; El Paso, Texas; and Gilroy, California. “Out of sensitivity to the attention on the country’s recent shooting tragedies, Universal Pictures and the filmmakers of ‘The Hunt’ have temporarily paused its marketing campaign and are reviewing materials as [...]

  • I Love Lucy

    Film News Roundup: 'I Love Lucy' Theatrical Showings Attract 60,000 Attendees

    In today’s film news roundup, “I Love Lucy” draws nostalgic fans to theaters, “Desolation Center” is set for release and “What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael” and “American Dharma” are sold. BOX OFFICE  Fathom Events reported a Tuesday night showing of “I Love Lucy: A Colorized Celebration” drew more than 60,000 attendees with an [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad