Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Hustlers’ Acquired in Germany and Austria By Fred Kogel’s New Company

By
Leo Barraclough

Senior International Correspondent

Fred Kogel’s newly founded media company, as yet untitled, has struck an all-rights deal for Germany and Austria with STXfilms on “Hustlers,” starring Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu. The movie will be released in Germany via Universum Film on Dec. 5.

The pic, about a group of enterprising strippers, premiered to strong reviews at the Toronto Film Festival earlier this month and opened in the U.S. on Sept. 13 in the number two spot as the best performing new release, taking in $33.2 million in box office over its first weekend.

Hustlers,” whose cast also includes Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer and Lili Reinhart, follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. The film is inspired by the article published by New York magazine entitled “The Hustlers at Scores,” written by Jessica Pressler. Lorene Scafaria wrote the screenplay and directed the movie. Lopez produces, along with Elaine Goldsmith Thomas, Jessica Elbaum, Benny Medina, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay.

“’Hustlers’ is the perfect film on which to forge our partnership with Fred and his new company,” said Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms. “The film perfectly represents the kind of commercial, original and dynamic properties we champion at STX. With the wealth of distribution and marketing experience gathered across Fred’s new company, we have every confidence that our German partners will replicate the film’s success in their territories.”

Kogel said: “We’re looking for films that have the potential to inspire audiences. From our point of view, ‘Hustlers’ has all the prerequisites: The film is a gripping and unique mixture of humor, glamour and women’s power featuring outstanding actresses and a spectacular look.”

Kogel’s company, backed by private equity firm KKR, emerged from the merger of Tele München Group, Universum Film, i&u TV and Wiedemann & Berg Film.

