Jamie Dornan, Holliday Grainger to Star in John Patrick Shanley’s ‘Wild Mountain Thyme’

Jamie Dornan (“Fifty Shades of Grey”) and Holliday Grainger (“The Borgias”) will star in “Wild Mountain Thyme,” directed by John Patrick Shanley, the Oscar-winning writer of “Moonstruck,” and the Oscar nominated scribe of “Doubt.”

HanWay Films has acquired the international sales rights and will commence sales at Cannes with CAA Media Finance handling the North American rights.

Dornan and Grainger play “obstinate star-crossed lovers, whose families are caught up in a feud over a hotly contested patch of land that separates their two farms.”

“Wild Mountain Thyme” is an adaptation of Patrick Shanley’s Broadway hit “Outside Mullingar.” It was developed by Mar-Key Pictures, Likely Story and Port Pictures, and is being produced by Leslie Urdang, Anthony Bregman, Alex Witchel and Martina Niland. Andrew Kramer will executive produce.