×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ITV Studios Appoints Former Nordisk Film TV CEO as Managing Director of Nordic Label

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lars Finnland
CREDIT: ITV Studios

ITV Studios has appointed Lars Finnland to the post of managing director of ITV Studios Norway, its Scandinavian label.

Finnland is joining ITV Studios from the events company 6.Sans Event where he was CEO. He also ran Nordisk Film TV, where he reorganised the company and allowed it to become one of the country’s leading production companies across drama, reality, event and factual entertainment. He also worked as chief of entertainment for Nordisk Film TV and oversaw the making of 150 shows.

“Lars’ expertise and track record speaks for itself and I am delighted he is joining us to lead the label into a new and exciting phase,” said Mike Beale, managing director of ITV Studios’s Nordics and global creative network.

“With the local creative talent alongside the strong catalogues of ITV Studios, Talpa Global, Twofour Rights and Elk Entertainment, we believe that the production entity can go from strength to strength,” added Beale.

Finnland said the idea was to grow ITV Studios’s footprint in Norway. “ITV Studios is undoubtedly one of the major international players in the market and, through a large and innovative international network, we hope to be able to bring new and modern TV concepts into the Norwegian market,” said Finnland.

ITV Studios Norway’s credits as producer or co-producer include more than 40 TV series, including “Aber Bergen,” “Love Island,” “Ice Road Rescue” and “Nattpatruljen.”

More Actors on Actors:

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of

    Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of Herself as ‘America’s Sweetheart’

  • Patricia Arquette Actors on Actors Nude

    Patricia Arquette on Overcoming Her Fear of Nude Scenes

  • Emilia Clarke Actors on Actors 2019

    Emilia Clarke’s Biggest ‘Game of Thrones’ Regret

  • Emilia Clarke AoA

    Emilia Clarke Had to Be Sewn Into Her 'Game of Thrones' Costume

  • Actors on Actors: Emilia Clark and

    Actors on Actors: Emilia Clarke and Regina Hall (Full Video)

  • Regina Hall Scary Movie Actors on

    Regina Hall on What Scared Her About ‘Scary Movie’

  • Billy Porter Talks New York AIDS

    Billy Porter on Living Through the AIDS Epidemic: ‘It Was a Dark, Dark Time’

  • Emilia Clarke Opens Up About Surviving

    Emilia Clarke: 'Daenerys Literally Saved My Life' After Two Brain Aneurysms

  • Actors on Actors: Julia Roberts and

    Actors on Actors: Julia Roberts and Patricia Arquette (Full Video)

More Film

  • Lars Finnland

    ITV Studios Appoints Former Nordisk Film TV CEO as Managing Director of Nordic Label

    ITV Studios has appointed Lars Finnland to the post of managing director of ITV Studios Norway, its Scandinavian label. Finnland is joining ITV Studios from the events company 6.Sans Event where he was CEO. He also ran Nordisk Film TV, where he reorganised the company and allowed it to become one of the country’s leading [...]

  • Parking

    Transilvania’s Romanian Days Unspools With Best of Local Cinema

    CLUJ, ROMANIA–More than a decade after a tide of critically acclaimed and award-winning features announced the arrival of the Romanian New Wave, the Transilvania Film Festival’s annual Romanian Days program continues to offer a vital and wide-ranging survey of the country’s dynamic film industry. This year’s edition, which kicks off June 6, will present 15 [...]

  • Women Filmmakers Dominate at the Los

    LAGFF Shines Spotlight on Women

    From the opening night film through the Orpheus Awards, which will close the event on June 9, women are front and center at the Los Angeles Greek Film Festival, taking place this week at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood. Fest opener “Meltem,” a feature directed by Greek-French helmer Basile Doganis, examines the refugee crisis through [...]

  • Morena Baccarin to Star in Sci-Fi

    Morena Baccarin to Star in Sci-Fi Comedy Series for NENT Group's Viaplay (EXCLUSIVE)

    Morena Baccarin (“Homeland,” “Deadpool”) is set to star in “Home Invasion,” a science-fiction comedy series produced by NENT Group’s Brain Academy (“Conspiracy of Silence”). The six-part English language series will also star Johan Glans (“Swedish Dicks”) and John Noble (“Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”). “Home Invasion” will premiere across the Nordics [...]

  • 'Dark Phoenix': Sophie Turner as an

    Film Review: 'Dark Phoenix'

    How powerful is Phoenix, a.k.a. Jean Grey (Sophie Turner), the dark and stormy heroine of “Dark Phoenix”? It’s 1992, and on one of her first missions as an X-Woman, she is sent up on the X-Jet, along with the scarlet-haired hellion Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence), Cyclops (Tye Sheridan) in his Bono wraparounds, the chivalrous Beast (Nicholas [...]

  • Donald Trump Bette Midler

    Trump Lashes Out at 'Washed Up Psycho' Bette Midler for Sharing Fake Quote

    President Donald Trump sounded off on Twitter Tuesday, calling Bette Midler a “washed up psycho” and “sick scammer” after she apologized for sharing a fake quote attributed to him online. “Washed up psycho @BetteMidler was forced to apologize for a statement she attributed to me that turned out to be totally fabricated by her in [...]

  • Jessica Lowndes

    Film News Roundup: Jessica Lowndes to Star in Rom-Com 'Over the Moon'

    In today’s film news roundup, Jessica Lowndes stars in a romantic comedy, Leslie Linka Glatter and Paul Schrader are honored, Spike Lee is presenting Denzel Washington with AFI’s award, and “Ghost Light” and “Satanic Panic” get acquired. CASTINGS Jessica Lowndes is starring in and executive producing the musically inspired romantic comedy “Over the Moon,” which [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad