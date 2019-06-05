ITV Studios Appoints Former Nordisk Film TV CEO as Managing Director of Nordic Label

ITV Studios has appointed Lars Finnland to the post of managing director of ITV Studios Norway, its Scandinavian label.

Finnland is joining ITV Studios from the events company 6.Sans Event where he was CEO. He also ran Nordisk Film TV, where he reorganised the company and allowed it to become one of the country’s leading production companies across drama, reality, event and factual entertainment. He also worked as chief of entertainment for Nordisk Film TV and oversaw the making of 150 shows.

“Lars’ expertise and track record speaks for itself and I am delighted he is joining us to lead the label into a new and exciting phase,” said Mike Beale, managing director of ITV Studios’s Nordics and global creative network.

“With the local creative talent alongside the strong catalogues of ITV Studios, Talpa Global, Twofour Rights and Elk Entertainment, we believe that the production entity can go from strength to strength,” added Beale.

Finnland said the idea was to grow ITV Studios’s footprint in Norway. “ITV Studios is undoubtedly one of the major international players in the market and, through a large and innovative international network, we hope to be able to bring new and modern TV concepts into the Norwegian market,” said Finnland.

ITV Studios Norway’s credits as producer or co-producer include more than 40 TV series, including “Aber Bergen,” “Love Island,” “Ice Road Rescue” and “Nattpatruljen.”