Isabelle Huppert to Receive Honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award

French actress Isabelle Huppert will receive the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award at the 25th Sarajevo Film Festival, in recognition of her “exceptional contribution to the art of film.”

Huppert will receive the award on Aug. 18, at the Raiffeisen Open Air Cinema, ahead of the screening of “Les Misérables.” Huppert will hold a masterclass on Aug. 18 her latest film “Frankie,” directed by Ira Sachs, will screen on Aug. 17.

During her career Huppert has worked with celebrated directors such as Michael Haneke, Claude Chabrol, Jean-Luc Godard, Otto Preminger, Bertrand Tavernier, Bertrand Blier and Claire Denis. Among her memorable roles were those in “The Piano Teacher,” “White Material,” “Elle” and “Greta.”

Awards that Huppert won include a BAFTA for most promising newcomer for “The Lacemaker,” two Venice Film Festival best actress awards for “Story of Women” and “The Ceremony,” Venice’s special jury Lion d’Or for “Gabrielle” and for her entire body of work; and two Cannes best actress awards for “Violette” and “The Piano Teacher.”

In France, she received the César best actress award for “The Ceremony” and “Elle” – for which she also received a Golden Globe and Spirit Award, and was nominated for an Academy Award for best actress.