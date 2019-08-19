×

Isabelle Huppert on Fateful Encounters, the Nature of Acting and Judging a Good Script

By

@edmezavar

Ed's Most Recent Stories

View All
Isabelle Huppert, receives the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award at the 25th Sarajevo Film Festival in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 18 August 219. The festival, runs from 16 to 23 August.25th Sarajevo Film Festival, Bosnia And Herzegovina - 18 Aug 2019
CREDIT: FEHIM DEMIR/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Celebrated actress Isabelle Huppert, speaking at the Sarajevo Film Festival on Sunday, looked back on her illustrious career in a candid discussion that touched on her acting, the many renowned directors with whom she’s worked, and the importance of dialogue.

The festival honored Huppert with its Honorary Heart of Sarajevo award “in recognition of her exceptional contribution to the art of film,” which has included collaborations with the likes of Claude Chabrol, Jean-Luc Godard and Michael Haneke.

Huppert said much of her success has depended on the vision of filmmakers and the way they have sought to portray her on screen.

“In an actor’s life it’s all about the encounters that you have at the top of the pyramid, which is the director. The director decides how you are going to be looked at, the way you are going to be desired, the way you are going to be loved. It’s nothing more, it’s nothing less, it’s all about those various and numerous encounters with directors. It started in my case with Chabrol, with whom I did seven movies.”

Related

Huppert said the relationships developed with the people she collaborated with “gave me the sense of doing something, of achieving something as an actor.”

She added: “For me moviemaking is really about the present time, nothing before and not much after it’s done. It doesn’t belong to you, it belongs to the audience.”

Huppert described the process of making a film as a “kind of silent language between the directors and the actors. It’s more about intuitions and impressions and feelings – it’s quite nice actually, but it’s not so easy to describe, as I guess are all professions of creativity. I don’t think of myself as creative or as an artist.”

She explained: “I don’t think anybody can see themselves as an artist. No one can define themselves as an artist. It’s your right to define me as an artist, but it’s certainly not my position to define me as an artist. As an actor you are an interpreter, which is fine for me. It doesn’t give me any frustration. It’s a fact.”

Acting is not something “very technical,” Huppert offered. “There is no real method. It happens, or it doesn’t happen. It happens if it’s the right person in front of you.”

On her collaborations with Haneke, Huppert quipped: “We started by not doing movies together,” explaining that the Austrian filmmaker had originally approached her for his 1997 thriller “Funny Games,” which she turned down, and again for “Time of the Wolf,” which she couldn’t do because she was pregnant.

“Finally after three of four years he came with ‘The Piano Teacher’ and he said of course the most pleasing thing for an actress to hear, which was, ‘If you don’t do it, I won’t do it.’ So I did it.”

Huppert later went on to make “Time of the Wolf,” “Amour” and “Happy End” with Haneke.

Asked about what she looks for in scripts, the actress said: “The script is a very specific tool for work. It’s not a book, it’s not a film, it’s not very nice, a script. When a film comes with too many descriptions it makes me very suspicious. I want to say, ‘Write a book if you want to be a writer, don’t be a filmmaker. … A script should give you a few bits of information. For me, the most important thing in the script is the dialogue. Through the dialogue I know if it’s a good script.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Tim Roth to Receive Honorary Heart

    Tim Roth to Receive Honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award

    British actor Tim Roth is to receive the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award in recognition of his “exceptional contribution to the art of film.” The ceremony at the Sarajevo Film Festival will be held on Tuesday. He will hold a masterclass on the same day. His first screen role was the lead in the controversial [...]

  • Isabelle Huppert, receives the Honorary Heart

    Isabelle Huppert on Fateful Encounters, the Nature of Acting and Judging a Good Script

    Celebrated actress Isabelle Huppert, speaking at the Sarajevo Film Festival on Sunday, looked back on her illustrious career in a candid discussion that touched on her acting, the many renowned directors with whom she’s worked, and the importance of dialogue. The festival honored Huppert with its Honorary Heart of Sarajevo award “in recognition of her [...]

  • Inauguracion SANFIC 2019

    15th Sanfic Touts Attendance Rise, Hosts Gael Garcia Bernal, Wagner Moura

    Chile’s Santiago International Film Festival (Sanfic) launched its 15th edition Sunday Aug. 18 with three of Latin America’s best-known actors, Gael Garcia Bernal, Wagner Moura (“Narcos”) and Graciela Borges (“La Cienaga”), to which it bestowed career recognition awards. “It’s been 15 years in which we have presented more than 1,400 films,” noted Francisca Saieh, director [...]

  • Sarajevo, Intl. Casting Directors Network Look

    Sarajevo Film Festival and International Casting Directors Network Look to Launch Local Stars

    The Intl. Casting Directors Network (ICDN) and the Sarajevo Film Festival are joining forces to turn the popular Bosnian film fest into a springboard for regional actors looking to launch international careers. After kicking off with a pilot version last year, the initiative expanded to include a series of masterclasses with leading casting directors and [...]

  • Kristen Stewart Underwater

    Watch Kristen Stewart Fight Sea Monsters in 'Underwater' Trailer

    Vampires, ghosts and now sea monsters? Clearly there is no monster actress Kristen Stewart cannot tame. In the first trailer for the submerged thriller “Underwater,” Stewart is a member of a stranded submarine crew. The trailer begins with the radio message: “You are now 5,000 miles from land and you are descending seven miles to [...]

  • Romanian Director Catalin Mitulescu on Sarajevo

    Romanian Director Catalin Mitulescu on Sarajevo Competition Film ‘Heidi’

    A leading figure of the Romanian New Wave, Cătălin Mitulescu has had a heralded career since winning the Palme d’Or for his 2004 short film “Traffic.” His first two features, “The Way I Spent the End of the World” (2006) and “Loverboy” (2011), both premiered in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard sidebar. He also co-produced and [...]

  • Betty Gilpin'Stuber' film premiere, Arrivals, Regal

    'GLOW' Star Betty Gilpin in Talks to Join Chris Pratt in 'Ghost Draft' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fresh off her Emmy nomination for Netflix’s “GLOW,” Betty Gilpin has found her next project. The actress is in talks to join Chris Pratt in “Ghost Drama,” a sci-fi action film from Skydance and Paramount. Gilpin would join a cast that also includes “Handmaid’s Tale” star Yvonne Strahovski. Directed by “Lego Batman” filmmaker Chris McKay [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad