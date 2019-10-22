The Arcs Festival Taps Isabelle Huppert to Head The Talent Village For Young Helmers

Guillaume Nicloux, the French director of “Valley of Love,” is set to preside over the jury of the Arcs Film Festival, while the iconic French actress Isabelle Huppert (“Elle”) will be the patron of the second edition of the Talent Village.

Created last year, the Talent Village is a development workshop and platform for emerging talents aimed at helping them make their feature debut. Huppert will succeed to Danish director Thomas Vinterberg (“The Hunt”) who was the patron of the inaugural edition.

The festival, which celebrated its 10th anniversary last year, will also launch the Cinema Green Lab. Along the lines of its workshop program and award for women filmmakers, the Arcs festival will be hosting screenings of environment-themed movies, workshops discussing eco-friendly initiatives in the film industry, as well as panel discussions about ways to tackle these topics in fiction.

The Arcs fest will also hand out an award to a film figure who’s been dedicated to the protection of the environment, or to a movie which raises awareness.

The Arcs Film Festival has been championing social issues for years. It created in 2013 the prize Femme de Cinema in partnership with Sisley, and later launched a workshop for women filmmakers.

Spearheaded by Frederic Boyer, the Arcs competition lineup will include 10 European films which will be unveiled on Nov. 4. The festival’s industry village, meanwhile, will bring together 1000 participants for the co-production village and the work-in-progress pitching events.

The fest and its industry sidebar will this year turn the spotlight on Finland and the Baltics with a dedicated program including 12 feature films and 8 shorts, as well as a selection of local projects and talent set to attend.

The Arcs Film Festival’s industry village has been a key venue for many talented directors, notably László Nemes with “Son of Saul,” which went on to win Cannes’ Grand Jury Prize and a foreign-language Oscar, as well as Alice Rohrwacher (“The Wonders”), Lukas Dhont (“Girl”), Gabriel Abrantes and Daniel Schmidt (“Diamantino”) and Nora Fingscheidt (“System Crasher”).