×

Ines Tanović on Her Sarajevo Opening Film ‘The Son,’ and Her Next Project

By

@edmezavar

Ed's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sarajevo Film Festival

Bosnian filmmaker Ines Tanović returns to the Sarajevo Film Fest with this year’s opening film, “The Son.” Her second feature film continues the examination of family that began with her segment in the 2010 omnibus film “Some Other Stories,” about a young man at the end of the Bosnian war who returns to his native Sarajevo a refugee in his own city.

In 2015’s “Our Everyday Life,” which likewise premiered in Sarajevo, the story focuses on an older divorced and weary war veteran who has lost his ideals and finds himself trapped in the status quo.

Tanović continues the loose story arc in “The Son,” in which the older character, now a father, moves to the background as his son, and a new generation, become the focus of the story. The film examines the challenges of modern-day Sarajevo, a transitional society plagued by drugs, weapons and wrong values. Tanović spoke to Variety about her latest film, Bosnian-Herzegovinian society and her next project.

Related

What were your inspirations for this story?

I am the mother of two children and as they’ve grown up I have faced many issues related to their upbringing. I was especially inspired by the relationship with my son from my first marriage and the feelings he had because he had a stepfather and a half-sister. Each family has its own tensions when bringing up teenagers, but at one point I asked myself, if it is occasionally so difficult with your own child, how difficult it is to raise an adopted child, because the responsibility is even greater. That’s why I wanted to treat this topic in my own way in the movie.

How would you compare “The Son” to your previous film, “Our Everyday Life,” which also revolved around a family?

In a way, I feel “The Son” is a natural continuation of “Our Everyday Life.” Both stylishly and emotionally I followed the same authorial manuscript. From the omnibus movie “Some Other Stories,” through “Our Everyday Life,” I actually deal with the same family.

Accompanying the same family through three films, my characters are undergoing all the changes that Bosnian-Herzegovinian society has undergone over the past 25 years. We have been changing from the initial euphoria at the end of the war, through the enthusiasm that we would build a better country, to this day’s total disappointment in international society, the politics pursued by our neighbors as well as disappointment in our politicians, who we have persistently chosen all these years. It’s all at a subtle level through my movies.

What made Dino Bajrovic and Hamza Ajdinovic the ideal lead actors for this film?

Although there was a long casting process to find these actors, as soon as I saw Dino and Hamza together, I knew that they were my “sons.” The emotions that Dino and Hamza have simply coincided with what I imagined for my film. As for everything else in the movie, I’m always guided by intuition and I think I could not have chosen better actors.

Did you work on “The Son” with some of the same partners that co-produced “Our Everyday Life”?

I am delighted that we had such good partners who recognized our story. Zdenka Gold was our co-producer on “Our Everyday Life.” I hope that we will also co-produce with the same partners on the next project.

What kinds of projects are you working on at Dokument, the Sarajevo-based company you manage with producer Alem Babić?

We are developing it as a production company. We mostly produce our own projects, but we also co-produced the film “All Alone,” from producer Zdenka Gold and director Bobo Jelcic in 2018.

What are you working on next?

I already have the first version of the script for the new feature “A Rematch.”

It’s a story about friendship, betrayal, corruption, parental love and pain. Meša lives quietly and with modest means in his family home. Only, his house happens to be at the prime location of a major development site. Everyone around Meša has moved out, but he is stubbornly refusing to give up his home that he shares with his wife Zlata, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, and their autistic daughter Alica. They get by one day at a time. However, a local boss has different plans for them. He wants Meša’s house because he has promised his Arab investors a clean location and a building permit, and Meša is in his way. He’s a problem that must be taken care of.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Ines Tanović on Her Sarajevo Opening

    Ines Tanović on Her Sarajevo Opening Film 'The Son,' and Next Project

    Bosnian filmmaker Ines Tanović returns to the Sarajevo Film Fest with this year’s opening film, “The Son.” Her second feature film continues the examination of family that began with her segment in the 2010 omnibus film “Some Other Stories,” about a young man at the end of the Bosnian war who returns to his native [...]

  • Ludi Lin

    Ludi Lin in Talks to Play Liu Kang in New Line's 'Mortal Kombat' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Chinese-Canadian actor Ludi Lin is currently in negotiations with New Line Cinema to play the role of Liu Kang in “Mortal Kombat,” its upcoming live-action version of the video game, Variety has learned. Lin comes to the role fresh off the perfect warmup: He most recently played the kung fu ace Lance in the Season [...]

  • Disco

    First Trailer for Toronto-San Sebastian Entry 'Disco' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Variety has exclusive access to the English-language trailer for Norwegian feature “Disco” by Jorunn Myklebust Syversen, set to world premiere in Toronto’s Discovery program, before heading off to San Sebastian’s New Directors’ competition. Syversen’s sophomore feature after “Tree Feller” is sold by New Europe Film Sales. Toplining the cast is “Skam” actress Josefine Frida who has [...]

  • The Divine Fury

    Film Review: 'The Divine Fury'

    Both “The Exorcist” and “Enter the Dragon” came out in 1973, igniting their respective genres at the box-office as never before. So you’d think more than a few enterprising souls would have tried to combine demonic-possession chills and fighting-action thrills. But apart from 1984’s flabbergasting camp classic “Ninja III: The Domination” — with Lucinda Dickey [...]

  • Kingdom

    Film Review: ‘Kingdom’

    A dose of 21st century attitude mixes nicely with other winning ingredients in “Kingdom,” a thoroughly entertaining adaptation of Yasuhisa Hara’s hugely popular manga set in China, 245 B.C. Centered on two orphan boys who dream of becoming “the greatest generals on Earth,” this Japanese take on a Chinese wuxia is overwrought at times and [...]

  • Ivana the Terrible

    Director Ivana Mladenovic on Autobiographical ‘Ivana the Terrible’

    An actress on the verge of a nervous breakdown heads to her hometown on the banks of the Danube, a river separating her adopted country of Romania from the Serbia of her youth. Hoping to recover from a mysterious illness no doctor can diagnosis, she instead falls into a torrid love affair with a younger [...]

  • Sextuplets

    Film Review: Marlon Wayans in 'Sextuplets' on Netflix

    Once the funniest and most ubiquitous family in Hollywood, the Wayans siblings — Damon, Keenen Ivory, Kim, Shawn and so on — have largely faded from the scene in recent years, leaving youngest brother Marlon (now nearing 50) to carry the mantle. Audiences may not be showing up for sendups like “Scary Movie” and “Dance [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad