×

Indonesia’s ‘Autobiography’ Wins Main Award at Locarno’s Open Doors

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of KawanKawan Media

Indonesian filmmaker Makbul Mubarak’s “Autobiography” scooped the top prize at Locarno Festival’s Open Doors Hub co-production forum, which is focused on feature film projects from South-East Asia and Mongolia. Eight producers took part in the Hub, looking for international partners for their films.

“Autobiography,” produced by Yulia Evina Bhara, takes home the Open Doors Grant of CHF 50,000 ($52,000) in production support, granted by the Swiss fund Visions Sud Est, and backed by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, SDC, and the City of Bellinzona.

The film centers on 18-year-old Rakib, who is left to look after an aristocratic mansion. The owner, a military general, becomes a surrogate father to the young man. Intensely loyal, Rakib doesn’t hesitate to track down a teenager who has stolen one of the general’s election posters, kicking off an increasingly violent and terrifying series of events.

Related

Other Hub winners were Vietnamese director Chuyen Bui Thac’s “Glorious Ashes,” which snagged the CNC’s development grant of €8,000 ($9,000), and “Cu Li Never Cries,” from another Vietnamese filmmaker, Pham Ngoc Lan, which won the $6,700 ARTE Kino Intl. Prize, and the Sørfond Award, which comes with an invitation to pitch at the Films from the South festival.

Open Doors Lab, a training workshop for filmmakers and producers, also announced the winners of its awards. Director-producer Quynh Anh Le of Hanoi Doclab in Vietnam won the Rotterdam Lab Award, which will allow her to take part in the Rotterdam Lab training workshop. Her feature projects are drama-black comedy “The Girl in the Doorway,” which she will direct herself, and comedy-drama “A Love Story of Hanoi,” directed by Trinh Quang Minh.

Another Vietnamese filmmaker, Duong Thi Dieu Linh, whose latest project is “Sweet, Salty,” won the Moulin d’Andé-CECI Award, a screenwriting residency for an emerging director.

Open Doors, which is part of the festival’s Locarno Pro industry program, is run in collaboration with SDC, a branch of the Swiss government’s foreign affairs department.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Sunac Mall part of the Oriental

    Is China's Sunac Culture Group the Real Deal, or Is It Wanda Redux?

    At the height of the Chinese film industry’s hot money years, no one could compete with Wang Jianlin for flashy boasts. The Dalian Wanda chairman pledged to buy stakes in all six Hollywood major studios and threatened to unleash a “wolf pack” of Chinese theme parks that would devour Shanghai Disneyland. In 2013, he promised [...]

  • ‘Autobiography’ Wins Main Award at Locarno’s

    Indonesia's ‘Autobiography’ Wins Main Award at Locarno’s Open Doors

    Indonesian filmmaker Makbul Mubarak’s “Autobiography” scooped the top prize at Locarno Festival’s Open Doors Hub co-production forum, which is focused on feature film projects from South-East Asia and Mongolia. Eight producers took part in the Hub, looking for international partners for their films. “Autobiography,” produced by Yulia Evina Bhara, takes home the Open Doors Grant [...]

  • Yitzhak Rabin Assassination Film ‘Incitement’ Launching

    Yitzhak Rabin Assassination Film ‘Incitement' Coming to Market at TIFF (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Incitement,” about the promising Israeli law student who became an ultra-nationalist obsessed with assassinating Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. WestEnd Films is producing and will also launch sales on the picture at TIFF. Rabin was serving his second term as Israel’s prime minister when he [...]

  • Maria’s Paradise

    LevelK Believes in ‘Maria’s Paradise’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    LevelK has picked up Zaida Bergroth’s “Maria’s Paradise,” ahead of its screening at Haugesund’s New Nordic Films and at Toronto’s World Contemporary Cinema section. Bergroth is an habitué of the Toronto International Film Festival and a favored Finnish director for programmer Steve Gravestock who has praised in the past her “sensitivity and intelligence,” displayed in [...]

  • 20th Century Fox sinking

    Fox Feels the Pressure From Disney As Film Flops Mount

    This report card isn’t going on anyone’s fridge. Twentieth Century Fox received its first-quarter grades from the Walt Disney Co. last week, and in a public rebuke, the studio’s new corporate parent made it plain that it viewed the first few months as an ominous sign of trouble ahead. In a sharp reprimand that left [...]

  • Variety China Hollywood Entertainment FIlm Placeholder

    Inside China’s Global Entertainment Ambitions – and What Might Get in the Way

    The numbers always dazzle in China. The country has more than 60,000 movie screens, the most of any nation on Earth, almost all built within the last 10 years. It boasts more paid subscribers to streaming-video services than the rest of the globe combined, and Netflix doesn’t even operate there. It’s home to the world’s [...]

  • Woody Allen

    Woody Allen’s ‘A Rainy Day in New York’ Gets Hong Kong Release

    Woody Allen’s “A Rainy Day in New York” will hit theaters in Hong Kong on Oct. 3, and a mainland China release “is expected,” Chinese film website Mtime said, without naming a date.  The romantic comedy – which was shelved by Amazon in the U.S. – stars Timothee Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez and Jude [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad