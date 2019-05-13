Indie Sales Closes Key Deals on Matteo Rovere’s ‘Romulus & Remus’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Indie Sales has announced a slew of major deals on Matteo Rovere’s ambitious Italian epic film “Romulus & Remus: The First King” in the run-up to Cannes, where the movie will have a market screening.

The film is based on the legend of Romulus and Remus, twin brothers and shepherds who lived in peace near the Tiber river and embarked on an incredible journey to found Rome. “Romulus & Remus: The First King” is headlined by Italian star Alessandro Borghi (“Suburra”) and shot in Proto-Italic language, the ancestor of Latin.

The Paris-based sales company has sold the film in North America (WellGo USA), Germany and Austria (Capelight), Spain (Mediaset), Switzerland (Pathé), South Korea (KTH), Poland (Wistech Media), Czech Republic and Slovakia (Cinemart).

“’The First King’ is an intense action epic in the hands of a cinematic auteur that takes the founding of Rome out of legend and grounds it in history,” said Doris Pfardrescher at WellGo USA. “The brutal journey of two brothers battling the forces of nature and primitive humanity to create one of the greatest empires in the world is something audiences around the world will want to see.”

“Romulus & Remus: The First King” was released in Italy on Jan. 31 by 01 Distribuzione and had a healthy B.O. run, grossing more than $2.5 million. The film was produced by Ascent Film and Groenlandia, in co-production with Rai Cinema and Gapbusters.

Rovere’s credits includes “Italian Race,” which grossed more than €2.4 million euros ($3.1 million) in Italy and won six David di Donatello Awards.

Indie Sales’ Cannes slate also boasts Chinese actor-turned-director Zu Feng’s feature debut, “Summer of Changsha,” which will have its world premiere at Cannes in Un Certain Regard and will vie for the Camera d’Or award, and Lav Diaz’s black and white sci-fi film, “The Halt,” which is set in Manila in 2034 and will unspool at Directors’ Fortnight. Other titles on Indie Sales’ current slate include Rémi Chaye’s animated film, “Calamity – The Childhood of Martha Jane Cannary,” and the Marion Cotillard-produced documentary “Bigger Than Us.”