×

Indie Sales Boards Taiwan-Set Vampire Pic ‘Dead & Beautiful’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dead & Beautiful
CREDIT: Indie Sales

Paris-based Indie Sales has boarded “Dead & Beautiful,” a stylish Taiwan-set vampire film written and directed by David Verbeek, the prominent Dutch filmmaker whose last movie “Full Contact” competed at Toronto.

Verbeek’s seventh feature, “Dead & Beautiful” follows a group of young and spoiled rich teenagers in Taiwan who turn into vampires after a night of partying. Bewildered at first, the group realises they feel even stronger, more attractive and more invincible than ever before, but it quickly dawns on them that they can no longer trust the
friendships they had.

“Dead & Beautiful” was lushly lensed by Jasper Wolf, the cinematographer of the Sundance prize-winning “Monos.” Indie Sales will unveil a promo for the film at the AFM, will be unveiled at Indie Sales booth at the American Film Market.

Verbeek has earned critical acclaim with his third film “R U There” which was selected for Un Certain Regard at Cannes in 2010 and earned five Golden Calf nominations at the Netherlands Film Festival. His 2015 film “Full Contact” competed at Toronto in the inaugural Platform Section.

Simon Gabriele, Indie Sales’s head of acquisitions, said the film boasts a “crossover between genre and arthouse elements” which has proven appealing to international audiences in recent years. “Although (this elevated genre) requires a certain level of mastery, we are very confident that David will deliver a film for both arthouse and genre audiences.”

Florencia Gil, who will introduce “Dead & Beautiful” to buyers with Gabriele at the AFM, said the film was captivating and visually stunning with a political bend in its depiction of Taiwanese’s wealthy youths.

Erik Glijnis, who is producing the film with Leontine Petit at Lemming Film, described “Dead & Beautiful” as a “quirky vampire film about derailed capitalism, ever since its early stages.”

Vincent Wang and Nobu Tsai Hsin-Hung for House on Fire are co-producing “Dead & Beautiful,” with the support from the Netherlands Film Fund, Netherlands Film Fund production incentive, Bureau of Cultural Affairs Kaohsiung City Government, Taipei Film Fund equity support, Taiwanese tax credit, and the Creative Europe program of the European Union.

Indie Sales’s AFM roster also includes Louise Archambault’s “And The Birds Rained Down” which premiered at Toronto, competed at San Sebastian and has been a box office success in Canada. Indie Sales will also be showing at the AFM the promo-reels of Rémi Chayé’s “Calamity – A Childhood of Martha Cannary” and Flore Vasseur’s activist documentary executive produced by Marion Cotillard.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Dead & Beautiful

    Indie Sales Boards Taiwan-Set Vampire Pic 'Dead & Beautiful' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paris-based Indie Sales has boarded “Dead & Beautiful,” a stylish Taiwan-set vampire film written and directed by David Verbeek, the prominent Dutch filmmaker whose last movie “Full Contact” competed at Toronto. Verbeek’s seventh feature, “Dead & Beautiful” follows a group of young and spoiled rich teenagers in Taiwan who turn into vampires after a night [...]

  • Rinio Dragasaki Cosmic Candy Greek Movie

    Thessaloniki Celebrates 60th Anniversary by Looking at Future of Film

    As the Thessaloniki Intl. Film Festival celebrates its 60th edition, what began as a small-scale celebration called Greek Cinema Week has evolved into a vital platform for filmmakers from Greece and around the region, finding a natural home in this historical crossroads that has at various points been under Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman rule. “We [...]

  • Earthquake Bird

    Tokyo Film Review: 'Earthquake Bird'

    When it comes to showing their dedication to a role, actors have been known to gain weight, hit the gym, shave their heads and even have a tooth pulled. But those are all signs of physical commitment. Far more challenging is going out of your way to learn a foreign language — or faking it [...]

  • ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield’

    ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield’ Leads 2019 BIFA Nominations

    Armando Iannucci’s take on the Charles Dickens classic “David Copperfield” is a strong front-runner in the British Independent Film Awards, scoring 11 nominations. Dev Patel is up for best actor for his starring role in “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” and his co-stars, Tilda Swinton and Hugh Laurie, compete in their respective supporting categories. [...]

  • Shusenjo - The Main Battleground of

    Canceled ‘Shusenjo’ Festival Screening Sparks Freedom of Speech Outrage in Japan

    Leading Japanese director Hirokazu Koreeda (“Shoplifters,” “The Truth”) has criticized the decision by the little-known Kawasaki Shinyuri Film Festival to cancel a screening of “Shusenjo: The Main Battleground of the Comfort Women Issue.” He argues that it is a freedom of speech issue. The film is a year-old U.S.-Japanese documentary about the foreign women who [...]

  • BAFTA split

    BAFTA and Netflix Unveil British Breakthrough Talent to Watch

    BAFTA and Netflix have raised the curtain on the 2019 class of Breakthrough Brits. The 20-strong cohort, spanning talent from film, TV and games, includes “Sex Education” writer Laurie Nunn, “The Virtues” actress Niamh Algar, “Chernobyl” production designer Luke Hull, and “Saint Maud” director Rose Glass. The Breakthrough scheme has been run by BAFTA since [...]

  • JOHN WITHERSPOON'FRIDAY AFTER NEXT' FILM PREMIERE,

    John Witherspoon, 'Friday' Actor and Comedian, Dies at 77

    John Witherspoon, the veteran actor and comedian best known for his roles in “Friday,” “House Party” and “Boomerang,” died on Tuesday. He was 77. “It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away,” his family announced on Twitter. “He was a Legend in the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad