Indie Sales Boards Taiwan-Set Vampire Pic ‘Dead & Beautiful’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris-based Indie Sales has boarded “Dead & Beautiful,” a stylish Taiwan-set vampire film written and directed by David Verbeek, the prominent Dutch filmmaker whose last movie “Full Contact” competed at Toronto.

Verbeek’s seventh feature, “Dead & Beautiful” follows a group of young and spoiled rich teenagers in Taiwan who turn into vampires after a night of partying. Bewildered at first, the group realises they feel even stronger, more attractive and more invincible than ever before, but it quickly dawns on them that they can no longer trust the

friendships they had.

“Dead & Beautiful” was lushly lensed by Jasper Wolf, the cinematographer of the Sundance prize-winning “Monos.” Indie Sales will unveil a promo for the film at the AFM, will be unveiled at Indie Sales booth at the American Film Market.

Verbeek has earned critical acclaim with his third film “R U There” which was selected for Un Certain Regard at Cannes in 2010 and earned five Golden Calf nominations at the Netherlands Film Festival. His 2015 film “Full Contact” competed at Toronto in the inaugural Platform Section.

Simon Gabriele, Indie Sales’s head of acquisitions, said the film boasts a “crossover between genre and arthouse elements” which has proven appealing to international audiences in recent years. “Although (this elevated genre) requires a certain level of mastery, we are very confident that David will deliver a film for both arthouse and genre audiences.”

Florencia Gil, who will introduce “Dead & Beautiful” to buyers with Gabriele at the AFM, said the film was captivating and visually stunning with a political bend in its depiction of Taiwanese’s wealthy youths.

Erik Glijnis, who is producing the film with Leontine Petit at Lemming Film, described “Dead & Beautiful” as a “quirky vampire film about derailed capitalism, ever since its early stages.”

Vincent Wang and Nobu Tsai Hsin-Hung for House on Fire are co-producing “Dead & Beautiful,” with the support from the Netherlands Film Fund, Netherlands Film Fund production incentive, Bureau of Cultural Affairs Kaohsiung City Government, Taipei Film Fund equity support, Taiwanese tax credit, and the Creative Europe program of the European Union.

Indie Sales’s AFM roster also includes Louise Archambault’s “And The Birds Rained Down” which premiered at Toronto, competed at San Sebastian and has been a box office success in Canada. Indie Sales will also be showing at the AFM the promo-reels of Rémi Chayé’s “Calamity – A Childhood of Martha Cannary” and Flore Vasseur’s activist documentary executive produced by Marion Cotillard.