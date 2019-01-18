×
Indie Sales Acquires Berlinale-Bound Coming-of-Age Drama ‘A Colony’

CREDIT: Indie Sales

Paris-based company Indie Sales has acquired the coming-of-age drama “A Colony” which will be making its international premiere at the Berlin Film Festival in the generation section.

“A Colony” marks the feature debut of Geneviève Dulude-De Celles, whose short film “The Cut” won a prize at Sundance in 2014.

Set in Sorel Tracy, a Quebec town, at the end of summer, “A Colony” follows Mylia, a timid 12-year-old who must leave her little sister and native countryside to enter high school. Lost in this new environment, she meets Jacinthe, who introduces her to teenage rituals and absurdities, and Jimmy, a fierce young native from the neighboring reservation whom encourages her to cross boundaries, and ultimately form her personal identity.

“A Colony” previously won six awards in Quebec, including the best film and audience awards at the Quebec City Film. Festival.

Martin Gondre, Indie Sales’ head of marketing and festivals, said “A Colony” was both “universal and moving, while raising the mostly unknown question of the first nations.” The executive added that Emilie Bierre (“Genesis”), who plays Mylia in the film was a “true revelation.”

“A Colony” also stars promising newcomers, Irlande Côté and Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie. The film was produced by Colonelle Film, who had worked with Dulude-De Celles on her short “The Cut.”

“A Colony” will be released in Quebec on Feb. 1 by Funfilm Distribution.

In the run-up to the Berlin Film Festival, Indie Sales has also acquired “Knocked Up,” the fourth feature from director Sophie Letourneur, and Benjamin Parent’s coming-of-age tale “Little Man.”

