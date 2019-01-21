Indie Sales Acquires Nordic Coming-Of-Age ‘Psychobitch’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris-based company Indie Sales has acquired Martin Lund’s Norwegian coming-of-age drama “Psychobitch” which is headlined by Elli Rhiannon Müller Osbourne (“Utoya: July 22”).

“Psychobitch” marks the first feature film of Martin Lund, who made his debut with “Twigson Ties the Knot,” a local box office hit, and followed up with “The Almost Man,” which won best Film and best actor at Karlovy Vary Film Festival. Lund also directed the successful TV series “The Game,” which sold in over 40 countries.

Set in the small city of Gjøvik in Norway, “Psychobitch” follows the turbulent relationship between Frida, a 15 years-old self-chosen class outsider, and Marius, the most perfect boy in class, who are paired up as study buddies.

The film also stars Jonas Tidemann (“The Game”) and Henrik Rafaelsen (“Thelma, The almost Man”).

“‘Psychobitch’ is a very sensitive and topical Nordic coming of age, in the vein of ‘Skam,’ which resonated strongly locally and internationally, and shows perfectly this new world of the ‘Generation Perfect’ happening in Scandinavia where all kids ends up alike,” said Simon Gabriele, Indie Sales’ head of acquisitions. The executive added that the film was a “very inspiring ode to difference.”

The film was produced by Ape&Bjørn, the well-established Scandinavian outfit whose credits include “Wajib,” “Rafiki,” “The Almost Man.”

“Psychobitch” was released in Norway on Jan. 11 and Indie Sales will host a market premiere of the movie at the European Film Market in Berlin next month.

Indie Sales’s current slate includes another coming-of-age film, Geneviève Dulude-De Celles’s “A Colony,” which will be making its international premiere at the Berlin Film Festival in the generation section.