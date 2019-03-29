IFC Films Acquires North American Rights to Lynn Shelton’s ‘Sword of Trust’ (EXCLUSIVE)

×
IFC Films Acquires North American Rights to Lynn Shelton's 'Sword of Trust'

Sword of Trust
IFC Films has acquired North American rights to Lynn Shelton’s (“Humpday”) Alabama-set comedy “Sword of Trust” which world premiered at SXSW Film Festival where it earned a warm reviews.

Co-written by Shelton and Mike O’Brien (“Saturday Night Live”), “Sword of Trust” follows Cynthia (Jillian Bell, “Rough Night”) and Mary (Michaela Watkins, “Wanderlust”) who show up in Alabama to collect Cynthia’s inheritance from her deceased grandfather, only to find out that the only item she’s received is an antique sword that he believed to be proof that the South won the Civil War.

Joining forces with a local pawnshop owner Mel (Marc Maron, “Glow”) and his sidekick Nathaniel (Jon Bass, “Molly’s Game”), Cynthia and Mary set off to sell this rarefied item to the highest bidder, leading them on a wild journey into the depths of conspiracy theory and Southern disillusionment.

“The partnership between Lynn Shelton and Marc Maron couldn’t be more in tune. Lynn’s background in improvisation with Marc’s trademark wit is the perfect storm for a brilliant performance and a film that bursts with comedic energy,” said Arianna Bocco, the executive VP of acquisitions and productions of IFC Films.

Lisa Schwartz, the co-president of IFC Films, said Shelton’s “sharp wit and observant sense of humor is unparalleled.”

“Sword of Trust” was produced by Ted Speaker and Lynn Shelton, and executive produced by Peter Gilbert, Eddie Linker and Joe Swanberg at Forager Films. IFC Films will be releasing “Sword of Trust” theatrically this summer.

IFC Films previously collaborated with Shelton on her sophomore feature “Your Sister’s Sister” which stars Emily Blunt, Mark Duplass, and Rosemarie DeWitt. The movie premiered at Toronto and went on to win a Gotham Independent Film Award.

“The film was a true labor of love and I can’t wait for audiences across the country to see it,” said Shelton. “It’s an added treat to be working once again with my friends at IFC Films to get it out into the world!”

The deal for the film was negotiated by Bocco and UTA on behalf of the filmmakers.

