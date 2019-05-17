Icebreaker Launches With Blockchain Funding

Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Luc Jacquet (“March of the Penguins”) and producer Sophokles Tasioulis (“Deep Blue,” “Earth”) are partnering to launch Icebreaker, a new production company that uses blockchain technology to create innovative ways to produce and finance films.

“We saw that we’re coming to a dead end for the kind of movies we do, and how we used to do them,” said Tasioulis. “We cannot finance our movies any longer in the way we used to.”

Icebreaker is in advanced negotiations with Extended Monaco, an initiative recently launched by the principality that uses blockchain technology to offer investors an opportunity to support sustainable, environmentally minded businesses. The company will also raise financing through an initial security token offering, as well as the sale of additional tokens through a secure, blockchain-enabled platform. Corporate sponsorship alliances will also play a role.

Building on past experience producing some of the most acclaimed and commercially successful nature documentaries of recent years, the duo have announced a wide-ranging slate of projects about man’s relationship with the environment that they’ll produce over the next 10 years, with an eye toward sounding the alarm over climate change.

The new funding model will allow Icebreaker to exploit content across multiple platforms. “Since we finance it, we sit on all the rights. We took the risk, which enables us to maximize the use of the material,” said Tasioulis. “Out of one production, you have multiple ways of monetizing it. That already makes it more profitable.”