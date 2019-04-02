×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ibero-American Fénix Awards Cancelled after Mexican Cuts to Cultural Programs

By

Emilio's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Ibero-American Fénix Awards film-TV awards have been cancelled, according to an official statement released Monday by event organizers, Cinema23. The prime reason behind the decision to end the awards is budget cuts to cultural programs applied by the Andrés Manuel López Obrador administration, elected in July of last year.

A celebration of the cinema and TV industries of Latin America, Spain and Portugal, the Fénix Awards kicked off in 2014.

“Public and cultural policies have radically changed in our country, They no longer allow civil society organizations access to public resources,” the statement ran.

“The Fénix Awards’ viability in commercial terms, via private sponsorships, is impossible. The state’s continued participation is necessary to carry out an initiative of this magnitude.”

The Mexico’s 2019 general budget for cultural affairs is $645 million, down 7.6% on last year’s $698 million.

“Cinema23 urges the culture and arts communities to resist the government’s lack of clarity on strategies and vehicles of promotion, which are crucially important to the development of a nation,” the statement concluded.

Related

Other key institutions affected by cuts are Mexico’s Imcine film and TV agency and Mexico City’s historic Churubusco Studios. Public funds such as Eficine, Foprocine and Fidecine fall under Imcine’s purview.

“The government’s cuts are undoubtedly questionable, especially because of achievements that have taken years of effort, such as the financing lines that Imcine has developed to finance and promote Mexican cinema,” said producer Edher Campos, at Machete Producciones.

“We are all suffering these changes. The suspension of the Fénix Awards, however, is a very strong blow to Spain, Portugal, and Latin American countries. They represented a unique space where cinema was the language to recognize our cultures and reflect them against each other.”

He added: “The Awards helped make co-production opportunities between our countries visible. They even created Fénix Week, where nominated films were programmed for public use. The only thing I can say about Cinema 23 and Ricardo Giraldo [Cinema23 manager] is that their spirit was always one of transparency, collaboration and unity.”

The Fénix Awards marked an initiative of Mexico-based promotion organization Cinema23, founded in 2012, whose members included Alfonso Cuarón, Guillermo del Toro, Alejandro Iñárritu and Pablo Larraín, among the more than 1,000 members. Five editions of the ceremony have been held so far.

At last year’s Fénix Awards Cristina Gallego and Ciro Guerra’s “Birds of Passage,” (pictured), Colombia’s Oscars’ Foreign-Language category entry, took home the best picture award at a ceremony in Mexico City on Nov. 7. The awards added TV nominees in 2017.

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More Film

  • Ibero-American Fénix Awards Cancelled After Mexican

    Ibero-American Fénix Awards Cancelled after Mexican Cuts to Cultural Programs

    The Ibero-American Fénix Awards film-TV awards have been cancelled, according to an official statement released Monday by event organizers, Cinema23. The prime reason behind the decision to end the awards is budget cuts to cultural programs applied by the Andrés Manuel López Obrador administration, elected in July of last year. A celebration of the cinema [...]

  • Kevin Hart Fatherhood

    Film News Roundup: Kevin Hart Tapped for CinemaCon Star of the Year Award

    In today’s film news roundup, Kevin Hart, Mike Medavoy and “Princess of the Row” are receiving honors and Atom Tickets expands. AWARDS Kevin Hart will receive this year’s CinemaCon International Star of the Year award at the convention’s awards show on Thursday at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nev. “With his films continuously earning the [...]

  • 'Green Book' Box Office Crosses $300

    'Green Book' Crosses $300 Million at Worldwide Box Office

    “Green Book” has driven past the $300 million mark at the worldwide box office, thanks to its best picture Academy Award win and a stellar performance in China. The road-trip drama from Universal Pictures has grossed $84.5 million domestically and $219.6 million internationally in 62 markets via Amblin and Lionsgate, bringing its estimated worldwide haul [...]

  • Tread review

    Film Review: ‘Tread’

    If the events recounted in “Tread” had not occurred in real life, you might mistake any synopsis of its storyline for a treatment written by some grindhouse-cinema aficionado as a tribute to ‘70s rural-revenge thrillers. Indeed, Paul Solet’s remarkably absorbing and suspenseful documentary often plays like the dark flip side of that audience-stoking subgenre — [...]

  • 'The Rest' Review: Ai Weiwei's Emotive

    Film Review: 'The Rest'

    Something that tends to get lost in the political discourse around the European migrant crisis — as right-wing gatekeepers promote myths of hungry foreign invaders, countered by left-wing checking of privilege and opportunity — is that the ultimate goal of many a Syrian or Afghan refugee is not to forge a new life, but return [...]

  • Aretha Franklin Doc 'Amazing Grace' Premieres

    Aretha Franklin Doc 'Amazing Grace' Has Gala Premiere at Church Where It Was Filmed

    Not many, if any, of the great music documentaries or concert films have ever screened in the exact location where they were shot: “Woodstock” did not show at Woodstock, and “Wattstax” did not premiere at the L.A. Coliseum, needless to say. But Sunday night, “Amazing Grace” had its official southern California premiere right where the [...]

  • Awkwafina Ike Barinholtz

    Awkwafina, Ike Barinholtz to Star in Comedy 'Crime After Crime'

    Awkwafina and Ike Barinholtz will produce and star in STXfilms’ comedy caper “Crime After Crime.” Awkwafina will portray a millennial podcast host who agrees to help a convict that she has devoted her true-crime podcast to prove his innocence after he escapes jail and turns up at her house. Dan Gurewitch and David Young are [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad