Hlynur Palmason’s ‘A White, White Day’ Sells to China, U.K. (EXCLUSIVE)

Warsaw-based New Europe Film Sales has closed deals on a number of territories, including China (Hugoeast) and the U.K. (Peccadillo Pictures), on Hlynur Palmason’s “A White, White Day” (“Hvitur, Hvitur Dagur”), which world premiered in Cannes’ Critics’ Week and screened in Karlovy Vary’s Horizons sidebar this week.

The film stars Ingvar Sigurdsson (“Everest,” “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”) as an off-duty police chief from a remote Icelandic town whose wife died in a tragic accident two years before. When he begins to suspect a local man of having had an affair with her, his obsession with uncovering the truth begins to consume him, inevitably endangering both himself and those he loves. The film’s team calls it “a story of grief, revenge and unconditional love.”

New Europe has closed deals for Germany/Austria (Arsenal), Ireland (Wildcard Distribution), Poland (New Horizons), the Baltics (Kino Pavasaris), Greece (Weird Wave), the Czech Republic/Slovakia (Aerofilms), Switzerland (Xenix Film Distribution), Benelux (Imagine Film Distribution), Spain (La Aventura Audiovisual), and Hungary (Cirko Film). Variety previously announced sales for France (Urban Distribution) and Australia/New Zealand (Palace) in Cannes.

Palmason’s second feature follows the critically acclaimed “Winter Brothers,” which won four prizes at its world premiere in Locarno before playing more than 60 festivals and being released in more than 10 territories.

“A White, White Day” was produced by Join Motion Pictures in Iceland and co-produced by Snowglobe (Denmark), Film i Väst and Hob AB (Sweden), with the support of the Icelandic Film Center, Danish Film Institute, Icelandic Ministry of Industries and Innovation, Nordisk Film and TV Fond, Swedish Film Institute and Creative Europe Media, in association with RUV, Sena, Kukl and the Danish Broadcasting Corporation.