Globo, Under the Milky Way Sign Five Film Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

BERLIN — Brazilian TV giant Globo and international digital film distributor Under the Milky Way have announced a distribution deal for seven new feature films from Globo Filmes, allowing the titles access via UMW to major platforms in 70 territories.

The deal covers more than ten major on demand” platforms – including iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and Xbox – in seventy English and Spanish-speaking countries for which Under the Milky Way acts as a one-stop shop solution for catalog and programming.

Announced Tuesday at Berlinale’s Drama Series Days, the deal takes “Tungsten” the award-winning drama by Heitor Dhalia, based on the award-winning graphic novel of the same title, by Marcello Quintanilha, a slice of life drama set in Salvador where characters’ lives intersect fatefully.

Also making the cut: Andrucha Waddington’s ER social -issue thriller “Under Pressure,” which inspired the smash hit TV series, plus “Alone Man,” “The Eternal Son,” “Tim Maia,” “The Moving Forest” and “Good Luck.”

“We are thrilled and honored that a leading regional studio like Globo has entrusted us with this mission,” said Alexis De Rendinger, co-founder of Under the Milky Way.

“Through this deal, we have the chance to strengthen our presence in the region and continue developing distribution services tailored to clients in Latin America,”

The arrangement comes after Under the Milky Way, which has local offices in eight countries, has fortified its Latin America business appointing Juliana Souza as its head of operations for the region.

In November, Studiocanal and Under the Milky Way announced a digital distribution deal for Latin America taking in some of the biggest films in Studiocanal catalogue such as

“Love Actually,” “The Third Man,” the “Rambo” trilogy, “Basic Instinct” and “The Graduate” which international aggregator UMW will now position with main global platforms such as iTunes, Google or Sony.