×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Globo, Under the Milky Way Sign Five Film Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Globo Films

BERLIN — Brazilian TV giant Globo and international digital film distributor Under the Milky Way have announced  a distribution deal for seven new feature films from Globo Filmes, allowing the titles access via UMW to major platforms in 70 territories.

The deal covers more than ten major on demand” platforms – including iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and Xbox – in seventy English and Spanish-speaking countries for which Under the Milky Way acts as a one-stop shop solution for catalog and programming.

Announced Tuesday at Berlinale’s Drama Series Days, the deal takes “Tungsten” the award-winning drama by Heitor Dhalia, based on the award-winning graphic novel of the same title, by Marcello Quintanilha, a slice of life drama set in Salvador where characters’ lives intersect fatefully.

Also making the cut: Andrucha Waddington’s ER social -issue thriller “Under Pressure,” which inspired the smash hit TV series, plus “Alone Man,” “The Eternal Son,” “Tim Maia,” “The Moving Forest” and “Good Luck.”

“We are thrilled and honored that a leading regional studio like Globo has entrusted us with this mission,” said Alexis De Rendinger, co-founder of Under the Milky Way.

“Through this deal, we have the chance to strengthen our presence in the region and continue developing distribution services tailored to clients in Latin America,”

The arrangement comes after Under the Milky Way, which has local offices in eight countries, has fortified its Latin America business appointing Juliana Souza as its head of operations for the region.

In November, Studiocanal and Under the Milky Way announced a digital distribution deal for Latin America taking in some of the biggest films in Studiocanal catalogue such as
“Love Actually,” “The Third Man,” the “Rambo” trilogy, “Basic Instinct” and “The Graduate” which international aggregator UMW will now position with main global platforms such as iTunes, Google or Sony.

CREDIT: Globo Films

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Film

  • 'Green Book' Soundtrack Passes 1 Million

    'Green Book' Soundtrack Passes 1 Million Streams

    The official soundtrack to “Green Book” has surpassed one million streams on global music streaming platforms. The motion picture starring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali is up for five Academy Awards this season, including best picture, lead actor, supporting actor, original screenplay and film editing. This milestone marks Milan Records’ highest streamed jazz soundtrack to [...]

  • Carey Mulligan Promising Young Woman

    Carey Mulligan's Thriller 'Promising Young Woman' Backed by Focus

    Focus Features has come on board with FilmNation Entertainment to begin production on Carey Mulligan’s thriller “Promising Young Woman.” The thriller marks the feature directorial debut of Emerald Fennell, who will both direct and write the film’s screenplay. Fennell will produce along with Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara for LuckyChap Entertainment and Ben [...]

  • 'Patrick' Review

    Film Review: 'Patrick'

    There’s no denying that “Patrick” is absolutely adorable. When a story revolves around a four-legged furry friend — a squishy, huggable pug, at that — that much is to be expected. However, what makes director Mandie Fletcher’s canine-centered romantic comedy work is its ability to engage in between the oh-so-cute closeups of the bug-eyed pup. [...]

  • Apollo Theater Documentary Selected as Tribeca

    Apollo Theater Documentary Selected as Tribeca Festival Opener

    The Tribeca Film Festival will open its 18th edition with the world premiere of the HBO Documentary Film “The Apollo,” directed by Roger Ross Williams. The film will debut at the iconic theater in Manhattan on April 24. It includes archival footage, music, comedy and dance performances, and interviews with Patti LaBelle, Pharrell Williams, Smokey [...]

  • Nadav Lapid On Breaking From The

    Nadav Lapid Probes Israeli Identity in Autobiographical ‘Synonyms'

    BERLIN — Israeli director Nadav Lapid drew deeply on his own experiences as a young expatriate 20 years ago for his latest feature “Synonyms,” which world premiered Wednesday in competition at the Berlin Film Festival. With the story of a man who arrives in Paris determined to leave his nation and his identity behind, Lapid [...]

  • Tigerland review

    Sundance Film Review: 'Tigerland'

    A century ago, 100,000 tigers existed in the wild; now just about 4% remain. The threat of extinction of the species — one that historically has fascinated mankind — is always present in “Tigerland,” which finds “Born into Brothels” director Ross Kauffman looking at preservation efforts in Russia and India, two of the big cats’ primary remaining [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad