Gerard Butler to Star in Thriller ‘Greenland’ for STX International

Gerard Butler (“London Has Fallen”, “The Phantom of the Opera”) is in negotiations to play the lead role in the disaster thriller “Greenland” about one family’s fight for survival in the face of a cataclysmic natural disaster. STXinternational is handling international distribution and pitching the film at the Berlin Film Festival’s European Film Market.

The film re-teams Butler with director Ric Roman Waugh (“Angel Has Fallen”). Principal photography starts from May in Toronto, Canada.

“Greenland” is produced by Thunder Road Films Basil Iwanyk (“A Star is Born,” “Sicario”), who developed the project, with Butler and Alan Siegel via their G-BASE production company. Anton is fully financing with Anton’s Sebastien Raybaud and Harold van Lier executive producing.

CAA Media Finance arranged the film’s financing and will represent the project’s North American rights alongside Anton. STX international will be directly distributing in the U.K. and Ireland.

Waugh previously produced, wrote and directed drama “Shot Caller,” starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and wrote and directed thriller “Snitch,” starring Dwayne Johnson and Susan Sarandon, for Participant Media and Summit. Prior to that, Waugh directed “Felon,”for Sony, and produced and directed documentary “That Which I Love Destroys Me,” released by Participant Media/Takepart.

Butler is repped by CAA and Alan Siegel Entertainment. Waugh is repped by WME and Tara Kole at Gang Tyre.