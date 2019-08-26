×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Gender Equality Pledge Signed by Five Nordic Festivals

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Gender Parity Nordics

Following the footsteps of major festivals including Cannes and Venice, five Nordic festivals have joined forces to sign the 50/50 by 2020 gender equality pledge.

Initiated by WIFT Nordic (Women in Film and Television), the pledge for gender parity and inclusion was signed Monday by officials from Sweden’s Carl, Denmark’s CPH:DOX, Oslo Pix in Norway, Tampere from Finland and Northern Wave in Iceland.

Through the pledge, the festivals committed to increasing gender equality in the programming, as well as within their staffing by 2020. The pledge has now been signed by most international festivals, from Cannes to Venice, Toronto, Locarno and Berlin.

“When it comes to structural and political change I believe in data and transparency and I
believe in commitment and collective awareness but before anything I believe in action,” said Tine Fischer, the festival director of CPH:DOX who started getting involved with the 50/50 by 2020 advocacy group last year.

“Within a year, without imposing quotas but only by rethinking how we define quality in selection and curation – massive changes have happened,” said Fischer.

This year, 45% of the films in CPH:DOX’s competition programs were directed by women and 52% of the projects selected for the fest’s financing forum were by women or mixed teams, according to Fischer. The fest’s board also boasts a 60% female representation.

Henrik JP Åkesson, the Carl festival director said that while “the Nordics countries consider (themselves) good at gender equality, (they) still have a lot to work to do, especially within the realm of film and film festivals.”

The signing took place during the Carl film festival and was attended by Åkesson; Fischer;
Ingebjørg Torgersen, the president of WIFT Norway who also represents Oslo Pix; Jenni Koski, the vice president of WIFT Finland, representing Tampere Film Festival; Dögg Mósesdóttir, the festival Director of Northern Wave Film Festival; and Helene Granqvist, the president of WIFT Sweden and WIFT international.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Gender Parity Nordics

    Gender Equality Pledge Signed by Five Nordic Festivals

    Following the footsteps of major festivals including Cannes and Venice, five Nordic festivals have joined forces to sign the 50/50 by 2020 gender equality pledge. Initiated by WIFT Nordic (Women in Film and Television), the pledge for gender parity and inclusion was signed Monday by officials from Sweden’s Carl, Denmark’s CPH:DOX, Oslo Pix in Norway, [...]

  • Korean horror thriller Metamorphosis

    Korea Box Office: 'Metamorphosis' Overtakes 'Hobbs & Shaw'

    Locally-made horror thriller “Metamorphosis” debuted on top of the South Korean box office, as it opened in local cinemas on Wednesday. The Acemaker Movieworks release earned $5.63 million from 770,000 admissions between Wednesday and Sunday, including $4.25 million earned over the weekend. Directed by “The Con Artists” director Kim Hong-sun, the horror flick revolves around [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein

    Harvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty to New Indictment, Trial Moved to January

    Harvey Weinstein, the movie mogul whose fall from power galvanized the #MeToo movement in Hollywood, pled not guilty to a new indictment on Monday. The film producer previously entered not guilty pleas to five charges of rape, sexual assault, and “predatory sexual assault,” stemming from allegations from two women. Prosecutors are seeking to bolster their [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Why Wasn't Jennifer Lopez Nominated for an Oscar for 'Selena'?

    Twenty two years ago, Jennifer Lopez became a star with “Selena.” The musical biopic about Selena Quintanilla-Perez, the queen of Tejano music whose life was tragically cut short, earned more than $35 million at the domestic box office, solid numbers for an adult drama released in 1997. And “Selena” has had a long post-theatrical life, [...]

  • Overboard premiere Eva Longoria Eugenio Derbez

    Hollywood Shuts Out Latinx Actors, Filmmakers (Study)

    Hollywood has failed miserably to provide Latinx actors with starring roles in major movies, according to a new study by the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative. To draw its conclusions, the report examined the 100 top grossing movies from 2007 to 2018 and found that only 3% of the films had Latinx actors in lead or [...]

  • 'Silence' film premiere

    Martin Scorsese to Receive Santa Barbara Fest's 14th Annual Kirk Douglas Award

    Martin Scorsese will receive the 14th annual Kirk Douglas Award for excellence in film Nov. 14 at a black-tie gala dinner, with proceeds benefiting the Santa Barbara Intl. Film Festival’s free year-round educational programs. The event will take place at the Ritz Carlton Bacara in Santa Barbara. Scorsese’s next film, “The Irishman,” will be released [...]

  • Jennifer Lopez Variety Cover Story

    How Jennifer Lopez Learned to Dance Again

    Nothing can stop Jennifer Lopez, not even a blackout. On July 13, she was ready for another night of “It’s My Party,” a strenuous two-hour arena-sized reworking of her successful Las Vegas residency. But as she took the stage, a massive power outage in New York City cut all the lights at Madison Square Garden. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad