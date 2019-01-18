Gaumont Reteams with Quad on Mohamed Hamidi’s ‘Queens of The Field’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Gaumont is reteaming with “The Intouchables” and “C’est La Vie” production banner Quad on Mohamed Hamidi (“One Man and His Cow”)’s concept company “Queens of The Field.”

The movie is set in a small rural town which is on the verge of losing its funding along with its field. The threat leads the town women to join forces and launch a football crew in order to defend their city. But in a community where football has always been considered a men’s sport, the women’s team turns the town upside down.

“Queens of The Field” is headlined by a strong French cast, including Kad Merad (“Little Nicholas”), Alban Ivanov (“Sink or Swim”), Sabrina Ouazani (“Taxi 5”) and Céline Sallette (“The Returned”).

Hamidi previously directed “One Man and His Cow,” which grossed over $10 million and was nominated for a European Film Award in 2016.

Gaumont described the film’s humor as being in the veins of “The Full Monty.” The movie is being produced by Quad, a Paris-based production banner behind many successful comedies, notably “Heartbreaker,” “The Intouchables” and “C’est la Vie” which was the second biggest French B.O. hit overseas in 2018 and earned its directors Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano the French Cinema Award from UniFrance and the Culture Minister.

Gaumont will release the film in summer. With three films in the top 10 for French film exports in 2018, Gaumont was the No. 1 sales company last year, according to UniFrance. The company’s current slate also includes Toledano and Nakache’s “The Specials” which they have already sold in a raft of territories.