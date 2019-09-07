Gaumont Joins Radar on Family Film ‘Vicky and Her Mystery’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Gaumont is reteaming with the producers of “Belle and Sebastian,” one of France’s most successful family movie franchises, on “Vicky and Her Mystery,” another family-friendly adventure film.

Inspired by a true story, “Vicky and Her Mystery” follows a widowed father who moves to the mountains with his 8-year-old daughter, who is shaken by her mother’s death and has stopped talking. One day, while walking in the forest, Victoria discovers a puppy and decides to secretly keep it, not realizing it’s a wolf cub.

Now shooting, the film is budgeted at €6 million ($6.6 million) and is directed by Denis Imbert with a well-known French cast including Vincent Elbaz, Eric Elmosnino and Marie Gillain. The film introduces the young Shana Keil in the lead role.

“Vicky and Her Mystery” is being produced by Radar Films and co-produced by Gaumont, which is handling international sales and is introducing the project to buyers at Toronto.

Radar Films and Gaumont previously teamed on the “Belle and Sebastian” (pictured) trilogy. The first movie grossed 30 million euros ($33 million) worldwide and traveled to 50 territories.