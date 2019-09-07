×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Gaumont Joins Radar on Family Film ‘Vicky and Her Mystery’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Belle and Sebastian
CREDIT: Gaumont

Gaumont is reteaming with the producers of “Belle and Sebastian,” one of France’s most successful family movie franchises, on “Vicky and Her Mystery,” another family-friendly adventure film.

Inspired by a true story, “Vicky and Her Mystery” follows a widowed father who moves to the mountains with his 8-year-old daughter, who is shaken by her mother’s death and has stopped talking. One day, while walking in the forest, Victoria discovers a puppy and decides to secretly keep it, not realizing it’s a wolf cub.

Now shooting, the film is budgeted at €6 million ($6.6 million) and is directed by Denis Imbert with a well-known French cast including Vincent Elbaz, Eric Elmosnino and Marie Gillain. The film introduces the young Shana Keil in the lead role.

“Vicky and Her Mystery” is being produced by Radar Films and co-produced by Gaumont, which is handling international sales and is introducing the project to buyers at Toronto.

Radar Films and Gaumont previously teamed on the “Belle and Sebastian” (pictured) trilogy. The first movie grossed 30 million euros ($33 million) worldwide and traveled to 50 territories.

 

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Blackbird

    Toronto Film Review: 'Blackbird'

    Roger Michell is one of the most reliably graceful directors of English-language screen drama, rising to the occasion of fine but challenging scripts (notably those he’s shot by Hanif Kureishi), that deft touch elevating material that’s more conventional or less than inspired. His good taste certainly makes a class act of “Blackbird,” Christian Torpe’s Americanization [...]

  • Belle and Sebastian

    Gaumont Joins Radar on Family Film 'Vicky and Her Mystery' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Gaumont is reteaming with the producers of “Belle and Sebastian,” one of France’s most successful family movie franchises, on “Vicky and Her Mystery,” another family-friendly adventure film. Inspired by a true story, “Vicky and Her Mystery” follows a widowed father who moves to the mountains with his 8-year-old daughter, who is shaken by her mother’s [...]

  • Tim Blake Nelson Sequestrada

    Outsider, Strand, Take Tim Blake Nelson Starrer ‘Sequestrada’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Outsider Pictures, with Strand Releasing, has acquired North American rights to Sabrina McCormick’s “Sequestrada,” starring Tim Blake Nelson and Gretchen Mol. The deal was struck by Paul Hudson, president of Outsider Pictures, and Miguel Govea, along with Brett Walker, of Alief, as world sales consultants for the filmmakers. Outsider and Strand will give “Sequestrada” a [...]

  • Anthony Chen Singapore Filmmaker

    Asian Streamer Hooq Signs First Look Deal With Singapore’s Anthony Chen (EXCLUSIVE)

    Asian video streaming platform Hooq has inked a three-year, first-look and co-production deal with award-winning Singaporean filmmaker Anthony Chen. Chen made his feature debut with 2013’s “Ilo Ilo,” which won the Camera D’Or at Cannes, and went on to win a plethora of prizes around the world. The same year, he was chosen as one [...]

  • The-Audition

    Ina Weisse on ‘The Audition,’ With First Teaser (EXCLUSIVE)

    Variety has been given exclusive access to the first teaser for German actor-turned-director Ina Weisse’s second behind-the-camera feature “The Audition,” world premiering at the Toronto  Film Festival Discovery section on Sunday night. The film stars Germany’s internationally acclaimed Nina Hoss as a highly strung violin teacher still suffering under the yoke of her own overbearing parents [...]

  • Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov hugs his

    Imprisoned Ukrainian Filmmaker Oleg Sentsov Released in Prisoner Exchange

    Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, whose arrest and imprisonment in Russia has been a rallying cry for the entertainment industry and human-rights groups worldwide, has been sent back to Ukraine as part of a prisoner exchange Saturday, according to news reports. Sentsov is one of 35 Ukrainians who have been transferred from Moscow to Kiev in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad