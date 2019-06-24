Gaumont Appoints ‘El Chapo’ Executive Producer to VP of International Co-Productions

Gaumont has appointed Christian Gabela, the executive producer of “El Chapo,” as vice president of international TV co-productions.

Gabela’s role will be to manage and expand the company’s TV distribution and co-production partnerships in key territories internationally with a focus on Latin America. Gaumont is currently developing the series “El Presidente,” its first Latin American co-production for Amazon Prime.

Gabela will report to Vanessa Shapiro, the president of worldwide TV distribution and co-production. He will work closely with all of the creative executives at Gaumont in Los Angeles, Paris, London and Berlin.

“Christian’s knowledge of TV development and production will bolster our distribution/co-production efforts in the Latin America region where we have ten drama series in development, alongside our in-house Latin American shows,” said Christophe Riandee, the vice CEO of Gaumont.

Riandée said Gabela’s “deep background and success with Spanish-language series will help (Gaumont’s) global team to develop new shows, relationships and partnerships.”

Gabela joins Gaumont from Univision where he was vice president and general manager of Story House Entertainment, its production division. While at Story House Entertainment, Gabela he oversaw the studio’s strategy as well as the development, production, and distribution of its content, notably the Netflix originals “El Chapo” and “Tijuana.”