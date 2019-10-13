French Series ‘Philharmonia’ Sells to the U.K., the U.S. and Australia (EXCLUSIVE)

“Philharmonia,” a French thriller series set in the world of a national orchestra, has been acquired in English-speaking territories from Lagardere Studios Distribution.

“Philharmonia,” which was created and co-written by Marine Gacem, has been acquired by First Look Media’s Topic for SVOD rights in the U.S., and Walter Presents for the U.K. and Australia.

“Philharmonia” was commissioned by French public broadcaster France Televisions and proved a ratings success on the channel France 2. Produced by Merlins Productions, the show follows the private and professional life of a famous orchestra conductor who returns to Paris to take the helm of the Philharmonia after a 20-year break and faces her old demons.

The series stars Marie-Sophie Ferdane, Lina El Arabi and Tomer Sisley. The show was directed by Louis Choquette, who previously directed episodes of “Versailles” and is currently shooting “Mirage.” Lagardère Studios Distribution represents “Philharmonia” in international markets and is in negotiations to close several other territories in Europe. “Philharmonia” had its world premiere at the La Rochelle fiction TV festival last year.

Lagardere Studios Distribution’s Mipcom roster also includes “Blackout,” the high-concept Flemish series set in Belgium in the aftermath of a sabotage which caused a nuclear power plant to shut down and plunged the country into darkness. Written by Philippe De Schepper, Geert Verbanck and Bas Adriaensen, the show will be pitched at Mipcom.