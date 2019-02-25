French Court Dismisses Rape Allegations Against Luc Besson

A Paris court has dismissed rape allegations against French director Luc Besson for lack of evidence after a nine-month investigation, Variety has confirmed.

The preliminary investigation was launched last May after Dutch-Belgian actress Sand Van Roy filed a report accusing Besson of raping her in a Paris hotel room.

The French prosecutor’s office said in a statement to Variety that the allegations were dismissed Monday because the police investigation did not yield proof of the offense.

More to come.