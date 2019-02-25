×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

French Court Dismisses Rape Allegations Against Luc Besson

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Luc Besson
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

A Paris court has dismissed rape allegations against French director Luc Besson for lack of evidence after a nine-month investigation, Variety has confirmed.

The preliminary investigation was launched last May after Dutch-Belgian actress Sand Van Roy filed a report accusing Besson of raping her in a Paris hotel room.

The French prosecutor’s office said in a statement to Variety that the allegations were dismissed Monday because the police investigation did not yield proof of the offense.

More to come.

Popular on Variety

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

More Film

  • Luc Besson

    French Court Dismisses Rape Allegations Against Luc Besson

    A Paris court has dismissed rape allegations against French director Luc Besson for lack of evidence after a nine-month investigation, Variety has confirmed. The preliminary investigation was launched last May after Dutch-Belgian actress Sand Van Roy filed a report accusing Besson of raping her in a Paris hotel room. The French prosecutor’s office said in [...]

  • Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper91st Annual

    From Lady Gaga to Queen, Why Music Swept This Year's Oscars

    Oscar voters were determined to spread the love around this year, and boy, did they, with each of the eight best picture nominees getting at least one award, and none getting more than four. Nonetheless, there was a clear sweep on the show — by music. In a year where, only a month ago, the [...]

  • Lady Gaga Oscars 2019

    Oscars Social Buzz: Lady Gaga Steals the Show

    Lady Gaga struck the biggest chord with Oscars viewers Sunday night, capturing the lion’s share of chatter related to the 91st Academy Awards on social media. Gaga’s first Oscar win — for the song “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born,” which she performed with Bradley Cooper on the ABC telecast — gave her three of [...]

  • Alita Battle Angel

    China Box Office: 'Alita' Wins the Weekend

    Hollywood and Chinese sci-fi offerings went head-to-head at the Chinese box office this weekend. Newcomer “Alita: Battle Angel” smashed its way to the top with a $64 million debut — streaking past the Chinese titles that, though popular, have been in theaters since the Lunar New Year holiday at the start of the month. Fox’s [...]

  • Spike Lee Oscars 2019

    President Trump Takes Aim at Spike Lee Over Oscars Speech

    President Donald Trump has slammed Spike Lee hours after the director won the Oscar for best adapted screenplay for “BlacKkKlansman.” President Trump tweeted that it would be “nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your president…” He went [...]

  • KKR Buys Universum Film from RTL,

    KKR Buys Universum Film, Continues to Build German Business

    Days after buying Tele Munchen, private equity group KKR has made another major German move, acquiring producer and distributor Universum Film from RTL. KKR is creating a German-based content group and Universum becomes the second company to become part of the fledgling outfit. Universum is a 40-year-old company that started out in home entertainment before [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad